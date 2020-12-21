SIU Women's Basketball | Minus Thompson, Salukis visit Illinois

“We have a great opportunity learn from this and take those lessons into the next environment,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said Sunday. “These girls are very driven and want to be better than they showed today. We just got away from the game plan.”

The Salukis were actually in contention about halfway through the second quarter, when they scored six straight points to close within 26-20. They were outrebounding a bigger, stronger team, taking care of the ball and appeared to survive an early run.

But then three more runs occurred before the third quarter’s end: A 13-2 spurt to end the first half, and then 9-0 and 12-0 bursts in a brutal third. A six-point game was suddenly a 62-28 blowout going to the fourth quarter.

SIU should be better equipped to compete with the Fighting Illini (2-2), which haven’t played in 12 days and haven’t been overly impressive so far. Illinois averages only 63 points and converts just over 35 percent of its field goals, although it has limited opponents to just under 60 ppg.

The Salukis are hoping for bounceback games from Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer, their leading scorers who combined for just 13 points at Missouri. They’re also hoping that another senior, Gabby Walker, can continue her impressive work off the bench.