SIU Women's Basketball | Minus Thompson, Salukis visit Illinois

When Jeniah Thompson signed with the SIU women’s basketball program last November, it looked like a win-win for both parties.
The Salukis were getting a versatile player who appeared likely to offer immediate help at two positions and could be a program cornerstone. Thompson was seen by coach Cindy Stein as a diamond in the rough who could give the program a good local flavor.
But things didn’t quite pan out that way. Thompson played sparingly against Eastern Michigan and Southeast Missouri State, and not at all against Austin Peay. On Sunday, John A. Logan’s program announced via Twitter that Thompson transferred to it.
An SIU spokesman confirmed Sunday night that Thompson asked for and gained her release from the program, ending her short stay. The former Carterville star played a total of five minutes, missing a pair of 3-point attempts and committing two turnovers.
Thompson’s departure leaves the Salukis with 10 active players on their 13-woman roster. Freshman Sydney Prochaska (shoulder) is redshirting this year, while forwards Janell Douvier (broken hand) and Awa Keita (knee) remain on the shelf.
The remaining 10 will try to bounce back from Sunday’s ugly 36-point loss at Missouri in a 2 p.m. tip on Tuesday at Illinois. The Salukis (3-2) hit just 27 percent of their field goals and trailed by as many as 42 points in the fourth quarter against a team picked to finish 10th in the 14-team Southeastern Conference.
“We have a great opportunity learn from this and take those lessons into the next environment,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said Sunday. “These girls are very driven and want to be better than they showed today. We just got away from the game plan.”
The Salukis were actually in contention about halfway through the second quarter, when they scored six straight points to close within 26-20. They were outrebounding a bigger, stronger team, taking care of the ball and appeared to survive an early run.
But then three more runs occurred before the third quarter’s end: A 13-2 spurt to end the first half, and then 9-0 and 12-0 bursts in a brutal third. A six-point game was suddenly a 62-28 blowout going to the fourth quarter.
SIU should be better equipped to compete with the Fighting Illini (2-2), which haven’t played in 12 days and haven’t been overly impressive so far. Illinois averages only 63 points and converts just over 35 percent of its field goals, although it has limited opponents to just under 60 ppg.
The Salukis are hoping for bounceback games from Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer, their leading scorers who combined for just 13 points at Missouri. They’re also hoping that another senior, Gabby Walker, can continue her impressive work off the bench.
Walker was their only double-figure scorer at Missouri with 11, and has hit in double figures the last four games. She’s averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field and 70 percent at the line, a big improvement over the 55.6 percent she made at the stripe last year.
“She did a really nice job,” Stein said of Walker’s effort at Missouri. “She had moments in the first half. She made some plays defensively and drew a couple of charges.”
