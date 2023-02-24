Evansville at SIU

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN3 (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Evansville 11-15, 6-11; SIU 10-16, 7-10

SIU Update: For the second straight year, the Salukis welcome Evansville to town for Senior Day. Ashley Jones and Promise Taylor will be honored prior to the game. Jones is the team’s leading scorer at 17.1 ppg and Taylor leads the Valley in blocked shots while contributing almost 10 ppg. SIU played one of its best quarters of the year Thursday night in the fourth quarter of a 79-64 win over Indiana State, outscoring the Sycamores 27-10 and taking the action to them on both ends of the floor. The Salukis jumped from a tie for seventh into a tie for sixth with UIC when the Flames lost at Illinois State. One more win will keep SIU from possibly losing 20 games a year after winning 21.

Evansville Update: Much like Indiana State, the Purple Aces harbored thoughts of being better than they are. Their 11-15 overall record is a byproduct of poor shooting; they are making only 38.4 % of their field goals and scoring just 64.3 ppg while committing nearly 17 turnovers per game. Abby Feit is enjoying another good season, scoring a team-high 15.5 ppg and pulling in 7.6 rebounds, but the team’s only other double-figure scorer is Myia Clark at 11.6 and she’s only making 33.7 % of her attempts. One thing Evansville does well is get to the foul line. Despite its sub-.500 record, the Aces have nearly made more free throws (425) than their opponents have shot (461).