The case can be made that the most important components of Thursday night’s 79-64 SIU women’s basketball win over Indiana State were players who combined to play a total of 35 minutes and score 10 points.
But their modest stats don’t begin to tell the impact that forward Tamara Nard and guard Sydney Prochaska had on the fourth quarter, when the Salukis outscored the Sycamores 27-10 behind major contributions from the unsung duo.
Nard and Prochaska aim to have the same type of impact on Saturday when SIU closes its home schedule with a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference contest against Evansville in Banterra Center.
After missing six games due to injury, Nard returned Thursday night and scored four points in 19 minutes. She also grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots, supplying rim protection when the Salukis opened the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run to take control.
First-year SIU coach Kelly Bond-White had a feeling Nard would make major contributions during practice this week. The 6-2 Nard has shown flashes of brilliance this year but also has cut into her playing time with needless fouling, averaging a foul every five minutes.
“She was all over things and her energy was at a different level,” Bond-White said. “She’s an athletic player who can do some things around the basket and her instincts were good tonight.”
Prochaska started out the season as a part of the playing rotation before two concussions forced her to miss a total of 11 games. A return to health has meant an increase in minutes. And games like Thursday night’s will get her off the bench sooner instead of later.
Prochaska nailed a 3 to start the fourth quarter, putting the Salukis ahead to stay. She added an assist and helped the team string together several stops defensively with good rotations in their pressure defense.
For the game, she finished with six points in 15 minutes. More importantly, SIU was a plus 10 during her time on the floor.
“I can put Syd at any position,” Bond-White said. “She knows every play at every position. That’s why I trust that kid.”
With Shemera Williams (leg) sidelined after being injured in Sunday night’s loss to Murray State, Bond-White nearly started Prochaska but opted for Tyranny Brown because Brown was part of the lineup early in the season.
Freshman Jaidynn Mason was also part of the conversation but Bond-White wanted a taller player along 5-4 Quierra Love and 5-7 Ashley Jones in the backcourt.
“We’re awfully tiny if Jaidynn is out there with Quierra and Ashley,” Bond-White said.
Regardless, Prochaska got the job done when called upon. Like Nard, she seems likely to get more minutes down the stretch as the Salukis try to put together a run at the conference tournament next month.
“I feel like they can do that all the time,” said guard Aja Holmes, who supplied 16 points off the bench against Indiana State. “They just have to have confidence in themselves. When they came in the game, they just blew the doors open.”