SIU Women's Basketball | Promise Taylor: A name, a metaphor

Promise Taylor is her name.

It’s also a metaphor of sorts for the fourth chapter of her college basketball career.

“I’m going to be the best whatever for this team,” she said last month from her parents’ home in Issaquah, Wash. “If it means being the best cheerleader from the bench for 40 minutes, I’ll do that. If it means playing the entire game, I’ll do that too.”

When Taylor signed with SIU’s women’s basketball program June 21, it marked a series of triumphs for the 6-5 center. Not only is it a return to the Division I ranks, it’s also the end to a harrowing period during which Taylor wondered if she’d ever get to play basketball again.

‘You just couldn’t move her’

New Salukis coach Kelly Bond-White recruited Taylor when she was Gary Blair’s associate coach at Texas A&M back in 2016. The Aggies needed size – which college basketball program doesn’t? – and they were on Taylor’s short list.

But Ole Miss wound up luring her into the SEC. When Taylor averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots to make the All-SEC Freshman team following the 2017-18 season, it looked like a case of the one that got away for Bond-White.

And Taylor delivered a 14-point, 10-blocked shot, eight-rebound reminder of what Bond-White sought when A&M beat Ole Miss in February 2017.

“What I remembered about her is you just couldn’t move her,” Bond-White said. “Once she got it deep, she was extremely efficient. She led the conference in field goal percentage. I thought we were going to have to put up with her for a while.”

Taylor had those thoughts, too. As it turned out, just not for Ole Miss. She looked across the state to Starkville, where a player similar to her in stature and style, Teaira McCowan, helped Mississippi State stun UConn in the 2018 Final Four for a win that made coach Vic Schaefer a household name nationally.

“She was the toughest big girl I played against that year,” Taylor said. “I figured if they made her into that type of player, I needed to go there.”

So Taylor transferred to the Bulldogs’ program, sat out a year and suited up as a sophomore in 2019-20. A 10-point, seven-rebound effort in just 17 minutes against Murray State early in the year hinted at her potential.

But basketball soon became an afterthought.

‘I hated playing’

Taylor suffered a fluke injury during her redshirt year at Mississippi State, breaking a heel while stepping off a treadmill. She said during an interview last month that she felt pressured to return and play in 19-20.

As she limped through practices and games, she developed compensatory injuries trying to put less stress on the still-ailing heel. Her playing time was parceled out in short bursts. Only five times in 20 games did she receive double-figure minutes.

“It just wasn’t fun any more,” she said. “I hated playing. It was just too painful.”

Taylor’s last game was Feb. 6, 2020, when she played four minutes and grabbed a rebound against Tennessee. On Feb. 26, 2020, the school announced that Taylor ended her career via medical retirement.

Only Taylor hadn’t.

‘Throwing it over the backboard’

Instead of medically retiring, Taylor surfaced at Grayson Junior College in Denison, Texas, about 70 miles north of Dallas. She was still hurting, so coach Billy Damuth consulted a friend who’s a podiatrist.

“He said she’s rolling her ankle every time she runs down the floor,” Damuth said. “So we got her a brace and it still was hurting. Then we taped it, put the brace over it and she never had another problem.”

Except for the other issues that hampered her at the start of last year. She endured mononucleosis and strep throat at the same time. When she got over that 1-2 punch, the molecular gorilla known as COVID-19 cost her playing time.

Once rid of that unfortunate triple crown, Taylor dominated her conference. She averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in conference games, shooting 63.2 percent from the field to earn North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year. For good measure, she blocked 5.5 shots per game.

Damuth said the turndowns were as notable as the rejections.

“No one came in the lane against us,” he said. “People were throwing it over the backboard.”

‘They believed in me’

After the season ended, Taylor noticed a problem with her NCAA transcript. It said she was medically retired, which in most cases prohibits an athlete from returning to competition. SIU was apparently the one school that believed her story.

There was a period shortly after Taylor signed with SIU where her status was in question, but things cleared up last week. Bond-White believes Taylor will be a better, tougher player than she’s ever been, simply because of dealing with all the adversity.

“You want kids to have a chance to play the game they love,” Bond-White said. “There’s a definite maturity level there. And that skill set doesn’t leave.”

Damuth said that a reliable baseline to project what a JUCO player will do in Division I is to slash her stat line in half. He believes that in Taylor’s case, one should add to her stats because the second half of her season was so dominant.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she averaged 18 (points) and 12 (rebounds) without any injury,” he predicted.

One thing’s for certain: Taylor might not only be the tallest player in recent Saluki history, but the one most determined to make a splash. The way she figures it, she has a coaching staff that fought for her, so she has to fight for them, too.

“They believed in me when no one else did,” Taylor said.