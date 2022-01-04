SIU Women's Basketball | Resolving to win drives Walker to improve

After the SIU women toppled Valparaiso 62-52 on Friday, forward Gabby Walker was asked if she had any New Year’s resolutions.

“Win,” was her response.

Judging from her level of play this season, it appears that staying out of foul trouble and staying in games might have been another resolution.

That’s because the 6-0 super senior from St. Charles, Mo. is playing the best basketball of her three years with the Salukis. Entering Friday night’s Missouri Valley Conference game at Missouri State, Walker is averaging 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, hitting 54.5 percent of her shots.

“I feel like every game, I need to come in and make a statement,” she said. “It’s something we’ve talked about all year, every year since I’ve been here, so I’m just trying to be a post presence.”

Those numbers are up in part because she’s improved another stat – her foul rate. In 2019-20, Walker averaged a foul every 5.6 minutes, which means if she had played a 40-minute game without taking a rest, she would have fouled out before the third quarter’s end.

Last year, when she nearly doubled her scoring average from 5.3 to 10.4, Walker played less than 20 minutes per game. She was whistled for a foul every 5.8 minutes of game time, cutting into her minutes.

This season, Walker has displayed more discretion and appeared to channel her emotion better. Her foul rate is 8.1, meaning that coach Cindy Stein has been able to play her more than 25 ½ minutes per game.

That’s allowed Walker to provide the physical post presence the Salukis need. Her and Abby Brockmeyer have formed a nice partnership inside. The 6-1 Brockmeyer can play the high post as well as playing in the lane, giving SIU different ways to attack offensively.

Of late, Stein has unveiled a nice high-low package with her two posts that more often than not, leads to a basket or two free throws.

“We’ve been emphasizing high-low the last three days,” Walker said after a 17-point, 10-rebound performance against Valparaiso. “We know that our guards can’t always see us, but post-to-post, we can see each other a little bit better.”

Walker followed up her big game against Valparaiso with 14 points in a 63-50 win Sunday against Loyola. Walker also drew a pair of charges among the six fouls the Ramblers used on her, a testament of how difficult she was to guard.

The victories against Valparaiso and Loyola marked the first time in her SIU career that Walker played 30-plus minutes in consecutive games. In 66 minutes, she was whistled for just five fouls.

“She can get double-doubles every time,” Stein said of Walker after she got the second of her career in the win over Valparaiso. “I’ve been pushing her for that every game. She’ll come out of a game sometimes with five or six rebounds in 30 minutes and she’s too good a rebounder for that to happen.”

Walker came to SIU after spending two years at Division II Lindenwood-St. Charles, where she averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds as a sophomore. She was instrumental in the Lions’ run to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament title in 2018, earning Most Valuable Player honors after averaging 15.8 ppg and 7.0 boards in four games over four days.

Could something similar be brewing here this year?

“Just keep winning,” she said. “Obviously, a conference championship would be nice. But it’s just one game at a time, one play at a time, one practice at a time.”

And as some would believe, one resolution at a time.

