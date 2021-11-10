SIU Women's Basketball | Saluki upset bid falls just short at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five minutes.

That’s all it took to ruin 35 pretty good minutes of basketball for the SIU women in their season opener Wednesday night.

On the verge of a major upset over No. 15 Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena, the Salukis were outscored 17-2 in the last 5:08 and absorbed a 59-49 loss.

“Obviously, as the losing coach, it’s disappointing,” said SIU’s Cindy Stein. “But this was a great opportunity for our players and I thought we were real gritty. Our execution wasn’t always good – their defense is amazing with their size – but I thought we kept playing.”

The Salukis played well enough that they led 35-29 with 6:39 left in the third quarter after Allea Potter swished a 3-pointer out of the right corner. They played through mounting foul trouble for about half the fourth quarter, taking a 47-42 advantage when Quierra Love stole the ball and scored with 5:27 remaining.

But Jordan Walker canned a 3-pointer, the Lady Vols’ first in 14 attempts, on the next possession. That was more points than SIU managed on its final nine trips down the floor. The Salukis missed some open looks and also mixed in three straight turnovers in the last two minutes.

Love scored 13 points for SIU and Gabby Walker came off the bench to net 10, but the Salukis got next to nothing from last year’s top two scorers – Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer. They were a combined 3 of 20 from the field and scored just nine points.

“People are going to key on them all year, so they’re going to have to get used to it,” Stein said. “We’re not going to feel sorry for them. They just have to use it to make them better.”

SIU controlled the tempo with an excellent performance from Love. She committed just one turnover in 33 minutes and came up with some big shots. It also outscored Tennessee 24-6 from the 3-point line.

But the Lady Vols ultimately won with one thing the Salukis couldn’t handle – size and offensive rebounding. They won the boards 37-26, converting 13 offensive caroms into 18 points, and enjoyed a 20-5 advantage in free throw attempts.

“Sometimes, going to the offensive boards was their best offense,” Stein said.

SIU got off to a predictably slow start as its offense had difficulty creating decent looks, let alone making them. It trailed 8-2 at the 4:15 mark of the first quarter after Brooklynn Miles drove the lane for a layup.

Then the Salukis rattled off nine straight points, taking the lead at 9-8 when Caitlin Link drilled a 3-pointer out of the right corner with 1:40 left. Tennessee rallied for a 12-11 edge after a quarter on two foul shots by Walker with 2.6 seconds remaining.

The teams continued to swap the lead in the second quarter. SIU used 3-balls from Link and Love, plus a 3-point play by Payton McCallister, to take a 22-19 advantage halfway through the period.

Rae Burrell drove the right baseline and scored through contact with 1:25 remaining in the half for a 27-25 Lady Vols lead, but that was her last action of the night. Burrell, who pumped in 12 first half points, injured her right leg on the play and was helped off the floor.

With the building silent after their team’s top player departed, the Salukis quickly capitalized with Love’s third 3 of the half and Walker’s jump hook in the lane, grabbing a 30-27 lead at the break.

DAWG BITES

Link picked her spots really well, making all 3 of her shots from behind the arc and finishing with nine points. SIU outscored Tennessee 22-16 off the bench, thanks to Link and Walker. … The Salukis finished at 36 percent from the field, marking the 17th straight game dating back to last year that they’ve lost when shooting a lower percentage than their opponent. The Lady Vols made 42.6 percent from the field … SIU is back on the road Sunday for a noon tip at UMKC, then is off until hosting IUPUI at noon on Nov. 24.

