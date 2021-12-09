SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis' Abby Brockmeyer gets national notice

When NCAA.com starts its notebook section on a particular sport by talking about you, there’s a good chance you’ve had a heck of a week.

Abby Brockmeyer put herself in the spotlight after winning Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week honors for the second time with one of the best weeks an SIU player has ever enjoyed.

A 14-point, seven-rebound performance on Nov. 30 in a win at Southeast Missouri State was a mere warmup for what she did at the Compass Challenge. In a first round win over Eastern Illinois on Dec. 3, Brockmeyer delivered career highs of 34 points and 16 rebounds, 10 of which came on the offensive glass.

The encore on Saturday wasn’t too bad, even if the result wasn’t what she and her teammates wanted. In an 85-80 defeat at Western Illinois, Brockmeyer tallied 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to go along with four assists.

“She was unstoppable on the boards,” coach Cindy Stein said to Saluki Media Services. “She was unstoppable in the paint … she was doing it for us all weekend.”

Brockmeyer averaged 21.7 points and 13.7 rebounds for the week, converting 61 percent from the field and 79 percent at the foul line. That brought her season totals to 18 ppg, good for third in the Valley, and 12.4 boards, second in the conference. Her 4.8 offensive boards per game lead the conference.

How rare was Brockmeyer’s 34-point outburst in recent school history? The last time it happened was nine years ago, when all-time scoring leader Cartaesha Macklin riddled Florida Atlantic for 34.

“I owe it all to my teammates; they find me when I’m open,” Brockmeyer said to Saluki Media Services after the Eastern Illinois game. “We knew coming in that we were low on posts and that we were going to get a lot of minutes, and I think we dominated the post.”

With senior Awa Keita sidelined the last three games, Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker have played most of the minutes up front. The duo works well together because Brockmeyer can play facing the basket or with her back to it.

Walker is a classic back-to-the-bucket player who does a good job carving out space in the lane. Stein discovered early last season that the duo was good in closing out games because of their ability to score and rebound in concert.

But injuries and COVID-19 interruptions ruined the season for the team in general and Brockmeyer in particular. She and Makenzie Silvey missed two games on New Year’s Day weekend due to coronavirus protocol.

Brockmeyer was coming off a big weekend at the end of January at Loyola when she sprained her ankle a couple of days before a weekend series with Illinois State. The injury cost her 11 games; she didn’t return until the conference tournament.

After scoring in double figures during both games in the MVC tourney, Brockmeyer opted to return for a second senior year of sorts. All NCAA athletes got the option to play an extra season because of the pandemic that shut down winter sports national championships and all spring sports in 2020.

Her explosion last week helped fire up an offense that didn’t even break 50 points in season-opening losses at No. 9 Tennessee and UMKC. SIU averaged nearly 78 ppg last week and sits at 2-3 going into its Sunday home opener against Division II Quincy.

The game plan for that one, and probably every game going forward, is to feed the reigning Player of the Week.

“Our first option on all our plays is to look into the posts,” Silvey said after the win at SEMO. “We’ve got great posts who are really physical and can dominate. We know what our best shot is going to be each possession.”

