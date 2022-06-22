SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis add 6-5 Taylor to roster

SIU women's basketball coach Kelly Bond-White announced late Tuesday night that the program signed its third player from the transfer portal, 6-5 Promise Taylor of Issaquah, Wash.

Taylor played last year at Grayson College in Denison, Texas, averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. Taylor also blocked 5.6 shots per game in conference games and earned second team JUCO All-America honors.

"Establishing and solidifying our interior presence was of the utmost importance to me and my staff," Bond-White said.

Taylor earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 2017-18 at Ole Miss, averaging 8.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game to go along with 2.4 blocked shots. She transferred to Mississippi State, sat out a year and then retired from the game in February 2020, citing injuries. Taylor had her ankle reconstructed during her redshirt year at MSU.

Taylor joins Ashley Jones (Mississippi State) and Tamara Nard (Houston) as transfers with Division I experience on the 22-23 Saluki roster. SIU went 21-10 last year, winning the MVC regular season title in coach Cindy Stein's final year.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0