SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim for outright MVC title

022522-spt-siu-wbb-05.jpg

SIU forward Abby Brockmeyer (25) goes after a loose ball with Indiana State guard Del'Janae Williams (51) and forward Arianna Smith (1) during the third quarter at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

The SIU women aim to clinch their first outright Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2007 when they visit Valparaiso at 1 p.m. Saturday in their final game before the conference tournament.

The Salukis (20-7, 15-2) earned their eighth straight win Thursday night, stifling Loyola 51-28 in Chicago behind 17 points and 14 rebounds from Abby Brockmeyer. SIU jumped out to a 12-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.

SIU owns a one-game lead on Missouri State, which plays at Loyola on Saturday, also at 1 p.m. Should the Salukis lose and the Bears win, Missouri State would probably earn the top seed for next week's conference tourney in Moline due to a higher NET ranking. The Bears were at 40 on Friday and SIU was 67th.

The Salukis stopped Valparaiso 62-52 in their conference opener on Dec. 31 behind double-doubles from Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker. Brockmeyer has 14 double-doubles in 27 games.

