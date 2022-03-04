SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim for outright MVC title

The SIU women aim to clinch their first outright Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2007 when they visit Valparaiso at 1 p.m. Saturday in their final game before the conference tournament.

The Salukis (20-7, 15-2) earned their eighth straight win Thursday night, stifling Loyola 51-28 in Chicago behind 17 points and 14 rebounds from Abby Brockmeyer. SIU jumped out to a 12-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.

SIU owns a one-game lead on Missouri State, which plays at Loyola on Saturday, also at 1 p.m. Should the Salukis lose and the Bears win, Missouri State would probably earn the top seed for next week's conference tourney in Moline due to a higher NET ranking. The Bears were at 40 on Friday and SIU was 67th.

The Salukis stopped Valparaiso 62-52 in their conference opener on Dec. 31 behind double-doubles from Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker. Brockmeyer has 14 double-doubles in 27 games.

