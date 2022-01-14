SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim to sweep Iowa trip

The SIU women's basketball team aims for their first sweep of their yearly Iowa road trip in six years Saturday when it visits Northern Iowa for a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference contest.

The Salukis (8-5, 3-0) are coming off a 60-49 win Thursday night at Drake that saw them hold the Bulldogs to 16 second half points. Makenzie Silvey led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds, passing Rishonda Napier for second on the program's all-time scoring list.

SIU's defense has allowed just 50.3 points per game in their first three conference games. Drake scored nearly 30 points under its average, hitting only 5 of 29 shots in the second half.

The Salukis also got 17 points from Gabby Walker, plus 12 points and 10 rebounds from Abby Brockmeyer in the 28th double-double of her career. Silvey is the team's leading scorer at 16.2 ppg, followed by Brockmeyer at 15.5 and 10.2 rebounds, and Walker at 12.1 ppg.

SIU returns home next week for two games, taking on league leader Illinois State on Thursday night and battling Bradley on Jan. 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0