SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis announce their upcoming schedule

SIU women's basketball team announced its non-conference schedule Tuesday, featuring six home games and a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Bethelem, Pa.

The Salukis will host McKendree in an exhibition game on Nov. 5 before opening the season on Nov. 12 at the Banterra Center against Middle Tennessee. That's followed by a home date of Nov. 16 with IUPUI before a trip to Northwestern on Nov. 19.

After hosting Memphis on Nov. 22, SIU travels to Lehigh University for the Christmas City Classic. It returns home for three straight games against Chicago State, Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 1, 7 and 11, respectively.

The Salukis finish non-conference play on Dec. 21 with a trip to Saint Louis. The Missouri Valley Conference schedule, along with starting times and TV designations, will be announced later.

SIU loses four starters off its MVC regular season championship team of a year ago. New coach Kelly Bond-White signed seven new players to go along with the returnees, led by two-year starting point guard Quierra Love.