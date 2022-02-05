 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis are going for a sweep of Missouri State

020522-spt-siu-wbb-13.jpg

SIU guard Makenzie Silvey (12) shoots during the third quarter against Missouri State at the Banterra Center on Friday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 65-49 to remain in first place in the Valley.

 Byron Hetzler

The SIU women try to sweep their home-and-home series with Missouri State Sunday in Springfield, Mo. at 5 p.m.

The Salukis (12-6, 7-1) are coming off a 65-49 decision over the Bears on Friday night at Banterra Center, keeping them in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference by a half-game over Northern Iowa and Illinois State. Missouri State (15-5, 6-3) is 1 1/2 games behind in fourth place.

SIU notched its fourth straight win in the series opener behind 20 points from Makenzie Silvey and 9 of 14 3-point shooting. Gabby Walker added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Quierra Love chipped in 12 points and terrific on-ball defense.

Brice Calip scored 16 points for Missouri State, but the Bears were limited to 2 of 12 shooting in the fourth quarter. SIU forced 19 turnovers and dominated the glass in the fourth quarter to earn a 32-31 advantage for the game.

The Salukis are playing their second game of a stretch that has them playing five times in 10 days, thanks to a pair of COVID-19 postponements.

