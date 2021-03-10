 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis can't wait for Valley tourney
0 comments
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis can't wait for Valley tourney

{{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE — It was a season without closure.

On March 12, 2020, the SIU women were going through a game-day shootaround in TaxSlayer Center prior to their opening round game in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Then the word came down from the league. No tournament because of COVID-19. It was a bitter disappointment to a team that was convinced it could make a big postseason run, although it finished seventh in the conference.

Little wonder then that despite a losing season that’s included three coronavirus pauses, constantly changing playing rotations due to illness and injuries and 12 losses in 15 games, the eighth-seeded Salukis can’t wait to start the conference tournament Thursday against ninth-seeded Indiana State.

“Our kids are fired up about being able to play in the conference tournament,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “They know they are going to get a dogfight from Indiana State or whoever we play, but they understand the value of what we have to do.

“You know, it’s a new season. You have to flush what’s happened down the toilet.”

That’s an appropriate way to look at this week when viewed in the prism of Saturday’s 64-41 loss to Northern Iowa. Simply put, SIU (8-15) was overwhelmed from start to finish, carved up defensively and unable to find traction offensively against the precise Panthers.

Two months of steady losing aside, it was also a rare outcome. The Salukis have been in most of their games down the stretch, but haven’t been able to finish for one reason or another, mostly related to fatigue brought on by a lack of numbers.

“We haven’t been blown out that often,” said senior forward Rachel Pudlowski. “We’ve had chances to win games. If we can just fix what’s ailed us, I think we have a chance to make a postseason run.”

For Pudlowski’s prediction to come true, SIU must find a way to score points and play better first-shot defense. The Salukis average only 59 points per game, lower than everyone else in the Valley but Evansville.

While SIU allows a respectable 63.2 ppg, it’s also permitting the opponents to hit nearly 46 percent of its shots. That’s ninth in the league, trailing only Indiana State, which allows the opposition to make 47.5 percent.

The good news is that SIU will take a full roster into the tournament. That includes Abby Brockmeyer (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds), who’s missed the last 11 games after spraining her ankle in practice on Feb. 3.

Brockmeyer was cleared for full-contact practice the day before a 67-56 loss to Northern Iowa on March 5, but Stein opted not to play her. The fear was that a recurrence of her injury would end her season.

“I know I kicked myself for not playing her,” Stein said after Saturday’s setback, “but I know I did the best thing for us. Now we can focus on Moline and what we need to do.”

That’s to win games and earn the closure to a season that last year’s squad never got.

DAWG BITES

The MVC announced Tuesday that tickets wouldn’t be sold for games in the 9,200-seat facility in accordance with IDPH rules that no more than 50 fans be allowed in an indoor venue. … Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Payton McCallister earned spots on the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete Team that was announced Tuesday. SIU led the league with three players on the squad. … Should the Salukis win Thursday, they’ll get a third crack at No. 21 Missouri State bright and early Friday at 11:02 a.m.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Indiana State vs. SIU

When: Thursday, 4:32 p.m.

Where: TaxSlayer Center (no fans allowed), Moline

Records: Indiana State 5-14, SIU 8-15

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: ESPN+ (Scott Warmann, Laura Leonard)

Indiana State update: When the Sycamores upset Loyola 63-48 on New Year’s Day in Chicago, they were 4-2 and had reason to believe they would avoid what’s happened. And that isn’t pretty. They’re 1-12 in the last 13 games and of those 12 losses, 10 of them have occurred by double digits. Among the more lurid outcomes: 90-40 and 94-54 at Drake, 62-32 to Illinois State, 88-53 to Northern Iowa and 86-52 at Bradley. The issue has been defense. The Trees have allowed a league-worst 75 ppg and 45.7 percent field goal shooting. One might remember that the same SIU team that’s had such difficulty scoring against the top teams in the league shot 54.2 and 55.6 percent last month in 84-69 and 76-53 wins in Terre Haute. Indiana State has also struggled offensively, managing only 61.2 ppg and making 36.9 percent from the field.

SIU update: Coach Cindy Stein said after Saturday’s 64-41 blowout loss to Northern Iowa that her team was simply fatigued. A lack of depth caused by key injuries/COVID-19 absences served as the equivalent of body blows in a championship fight. In theory, the Salukis should offer a more coherent effort in this one with four days to rest and prepare. They should also have Abby Brockmeyer back after she’s missed the last 11 games with an ankle injury, although how rusty she’ll be after practicing at full contact for a week can certainly be questioned. The best thing SIU can do is get off to a fast start and convince the Sycamores that there’s no reason to fight hard. Mess around, though, and this game could turn into a grinder. That’s the type of game that the Salukis haven’t won, with the exception of a 43-41 decision over Illinois State Feb. 6.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Week in review of Cardinals Grapefruit League photos

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News