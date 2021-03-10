SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis can't wait for Valley tourney

Two months of steady losing aside, it was also a rare outcome. The Salukis have been in most of their games down the stretch, but haven’t been able to finish for one reason or another, mostly related to fatigue brought on by a lack of numbers.

“We haven’t been blown out that often,” said senior forward Rachel Pudlowski. “We’ve had chances to win games. If we can just fix what’s ailed us, I think we have a chance to make a postseason run.”

For Pudlowski’s prediction to come true, SIU must find a way to score points and play better first-shot defense. The Salukis average only 59 points per game, lower than everyone else in the Valley but Evansville.

While SIU allows a respectable 63.2 ppg, it’s also permitting the opponents to hit nearly 46 percent of its shots. That’s ninth in the league, trailing only Indiana State, which allows the opposition to make 47.5 percent.

The good news is that SIU will take a full roster into the tournament. That includes Abby Brockmeyer (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds), who’s missed the last 11 games after spraining her ankle in practice on Feb. 3.