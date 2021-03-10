SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis can't wait for Valley tourney

MOLINE — It was a season without closure.
On March 12, 2020, the SIU women were going through a game-day shootaround in TaxSlayer Center prior to their opening round game in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Then the word came down from the league. No tournament because of COVID-19. It was a bitter disappointment to a team that was convinced it could make a big postseason run, although it finished seventh in the conference.
Little wonder then that despite a losing season that’s included three coronavirus pauses, constantly changing playing rotations due to illness and injuries and 12 losses in 15 games, the eighth-seeded Salukis can’t wait to start the conference tournament Thursday against ninth-seeded Indiana State.
“Our kids are fired up about being able to play in the conference tournament,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “They know they are going to get a dogfight from Indiana State or whoever we play, but they understand the value of what we have to do.
“You know, it’s a new season. You have to flush what’s happened down the toilet.”
That’s an appropriate way to look at this week when viewed in the prism of Saturday’s 64-41 loss to Northern Iowa. Simply put, SIU (8-15) was overwhelmed from start to finish, carved up defensively and unable to find traction offensively against the precise Panthers.
Two months of steady losing aside, it was also a rare outcome. The Salukis have been in most of their games down the stretch, but haven’t been able to finish for one reason or another, mostly related to fatigue brought on by a lack of numbers.
“We haven’t been blown out that often,” said senior forward Rachel Pudlowski. “We’ve had chances to win games. If we can just fix what’s ailed us, I think we have a chance to make a postseason run.”
For Pudlowski’s prediction to come true, SIU must find a way to score points and play better first-shot defense. The Salukis average only 59 points per game, lower than everyone else in the Valley but Evansville.
While SIU allows a respectable 63.2 ppg, it’s also permitting the opponents to hit nearly 46 percent of its shots. That’s ninth in the league, trailing only Indiana State, which allows the opposition to make 47.5 percent.
The good news is that SIU will take a full roster into the tournament. That includes Abby Brockmeyer (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds), who’s missed the last 11 games after spraining her ankle in practice on Feb. 3.
Brockmeyer was cleared for full-contact practice the day before a 67-56 loss to Northern Iowa on March 5, but Stein opted not to play her. The fear was that a recurrence of her injury would end her season.
“I know I kicked myself for not playing her,” Stein said after Saturday’s setback, “but I know I did the best thing for us. Now we can focus on Moline and what we need to do.”
That’s to win games and earn the closure to a season that last year’s squad never got.
DAWG BITES
The MVC announced Tuesday that tickets wouldn’t be sold for games in the 9,200-seat facility in accordance with IDPH rules that no more than 50 fans be allowed in an indoor venue. … Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Payton McCallister earned spots on the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete Team that was announced Tuesday. SIU led the league with three players on the squad. … Should the Salukis win Thursday, they’ll get a third crack at No. 21 Missouri State bright and early Friday at 11:02 a.m.