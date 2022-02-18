SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis defeat Bradley, move into first place

The SIU women's basketball team jumped back into first place in the Missouri Valley Conference on Friday night by walloping Bradley 74-46.

The Salukis (16-7, 11-2) are a half-game ahead of Illinois State, which dropped a 75-69 decision at home Friday night to Missouri State. SIU and ISU, which is 11-3 in the league, meet in a Sunday showdown in Normal at 2 p.m.

Gabby Walker scored a game-high 19 points on 10 shot attempts for the Salukis, while Abby Brockmeyer added 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Brockmeyer became the program's third player to nab 1,000 career boards with her seventh of the first half.

Makenzie Silvey kicked in 10 points and four assists for SIU, which connected on 53.7 percent of its field goal attempts and put 10 players into the scoring column. The Salukis owned the boards 42-25 and averaged nearly 1.2 points per possession.

Tatum Koenig scored 13 points for Bradley (4-19, 1-13) but hit only 6 of 19 shots. The Braves connected on just 19 of 56 field goal attempts and 2 of 24 from the 3-point line.

SIU led 32-20 at halftime and gradually pulled away in the second half, sinking nearly 61 percent of its field goal tries.

The result snapped a four-game, three-year losing streak at Renaissance Coliseum.

— The Southern

