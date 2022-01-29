SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis defeat Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – So, Abby Brockmeyer, what was it like to take the floor Saturday as part of the first place team in the Missouri Valley Conference?

“It’s awesome,” she said, breaking into a wide grin. “I’ve been here five years and I’ve never been in this position, so we have a target on our back now. But I’m happy it’s there.”

The target will stay on SIU’s back for at least six more days after its super-senior trio of Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker combined for 59 points in a 75-62 decision over Evansville at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

In improving to 11-6 overall and 6-1 in the Valley, the Salukis led for all but 2:55 of the game, although it wasn’t quite as easy as coach Cindy Stein would have liked. SIU saw a 17-point third quarter lead shaved to six with 1:41 left before making the necessary plays to secure the result.

“I thought we were a little stagnant offensively, but we scored when we needed to,” said Stein. “We got the stops when we needed to. Sometimes, you have to survive and advance.”

The Salukis achieved the cushion that allowed them to survive a 40-point second half by the Purple Aces (7-12, 1-7) in the first 15 minutes of the game. They carved out a 30-14 lead behind solid halfcourt execution on both ends and a fast start by Walker, who delivered eight of her 17 points in the first quarter.

As important as Silvey’s game-high 23 points and Brockmeyer’s 19-point, 14-rebound double-double was the effort by point guard Quierra Love. Working nearly 34 minutes against an opponent that used full-court pressure at every opportunity, Love delivered four assists and two turnovers.

Just as important: Her four steals and consistent on-ball pressure that led to 18 Evansville turnovers and a 20-10 SIU advantage in points off miscues.

“She does an outstanding job of dribbling through pressure and handling the ball,” Brockmeyer said of the 5-4 Love, who at times resembled a sports car slaloming through cones at full speed in a commercial as she negotiated the Aces’ press.

It appeared that the Salukis might enjoy a laugher when Walker converted one of 17 offensive rebounds just 1:13 into the third quarter, giving them a 39-22 cushion. The punch line never happened until the final minute, though.

Playing less than 48 hours after absorbing an 82-35 humiliation at Missouri State’s hands Thursday night, the Aces made it a game. They got penetration routinely in the second half and drew enough fouls to take 16 free throws, canning 15.

Myia Clark hit a layup to draw them within 67-61, but SIU didn’t let it get any hairier. Silvey hit 7 of 8 foul shots in the final 1:33 and the Salukis didn’t permit another field goal, enabling Stein to get her big three off the court in the last 20 or so seconds.

“I told the team before the ballgame that it was going to be hard-fought and it was all of that,” Stein said. “I thought our tempo was good and we set up the defense good in the first half and then we got sloppy in the second half.

“They full-court pressed the entire game and that wears on people, so you get lazy, honestly. You have to fight through the fatigue.”

Next up for the regal canines: A home-and-home series with defending regular season champion Missouri State, starting Friday night at 6 in Banterra Center. The Bears improved to 6-2 in the Valley by nipping Indiana State 62-58 Saturday in Terre Haute.

“We’re super-excited,” Brockmeyer said. “But we know we have to get into the gym and get all the little details right and get the game plan that’s going to get us a couple of more wins.”

DAWG BITES

It was a typical Walker game: She not only grabbed eight rebounds in addition to her offensive output, she attracted seven fouls and drew a pair of charges. … Clark scored 14 points to pace four Evansville players in double figures, but SIU did a solid job on top scorer Abby Feit (16.3 ppg), holding her to 11 on 3 of 11 shooting. … The game matched the Valley’s only players averaging a double-double in Brockmeyer and Feit. Both got there, with Feit nabbing 10 boards. … It marked the first time SIU scored in the 70s since a 70-45 win on Dec. 12 over Division II Quincy.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.