SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis defend homecourt to get back on winning track

CARBONDALE – Home court advantage is apparently worth 30 points in the first quarter of Northern Iowa-SIU women’s basketball games this year.

When the teams first met last month in Cedar Falls, the Panthers established a 30-11 lead and rode the coattails of that outburst to a 66-57 win.

On Friday night, the Salukis roared out to a 19-8 advantage and never trailed en route to a critical 64-60 win that moved them within a half-game of Illinois State for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“We flipped the script on them,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein.

Makenzie Silvey scored 17 points, including the clinching free throw with 8.4 seconds left after UNI (16-7, 9-3) closed within 63-60 on a Kam Finley 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds on the clock. Abby Brockmeyer finished with 16 and a game-high seven rebounds, plus an emphatic rejection of a desperation 3-ball by Karli Rucker just before time expired.

The result improved the Salukis to 14-7 overall and 9-2 in the Valley, keeping them in contention for their first regular season conference title in 15 years. They are 8-0 in Banterra Center.

“We just feel good at home,” Brockmeyer said. “We get to do our thing. We don’t have to travel and we stay fresh.”

For a team playing its fourth game in eight days, thanks to two COVID-19 makeup contests, SIU sure looked fresh at the start. It led 7-0 just 2:20 into the game as its defense forced a pair of turnovers and a long-range brick.

The lead steadily grew until it peaked at 29-12 when Tyranny Brown flipped in a short hook shot at the 3:41 mark of the second quarter.

Silvey thought the difference from last month’s matchup to this one was on defense.

“We just let them get way too many HORSE 3s, as we call them,” she said, referring to a spate of open shots from behind the arc. “Everybody on that team can shoot 3s and we just didn’t guard it well enough the first time.

“That first quarter there lost us the game. We didn’t want that to happen again.”

It didn’t, although the Panthers grinded away in the second half behind Finley, who went off for 19 of her game-high 25 points. UNI also got mileage out of a halfcourt trap that sped up a team which normally controls pace very well.

And just when it looked like the Salukis might coast to the finish line after Silvey converted a 3-pointer with 3:31 left for a 57-46 lead, they handed the Panthers a 6-point play. Gabby Walker drew her fifth foul with 2:29 remaining and picked up a technical on her way off the floor. Finley made all four free throws and Bre Gunnels’ layup sliced the margin to five.

But SIU kept them at bay as Love connected on four key foul shots in the final two minutes and Adrianna Katcher blocked Rucker on a drive for a clutch defensive stop.

“It was real chaotic out there and I’m proud of our kids,” Stein said. “We got different contributions from our kids at key moments in the game. It just seemed that someone was always stepping up with a big play and that’s what you have to have in these types of games.”

DAWG BITES

MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson was among the crowd of 418 that watched the contest. ... The Salukis snapped a nine-game losing streak against UNI, dating back to January of 2018, when Silvey and Brockmeyer were freshmen that were part of a 60-53 overtime win at home. … Brockmeyer is 14 rebounds away from becoming the third player in program history with 1,000 boards. … SIU hosts Drake in the yearly Black Out Cancer game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

