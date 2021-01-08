SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis disappointed with performance in loss at Bradley

Silvey scored a team-high 13 points in 17 minutes and Brockmeyer contributed a team-best eight rebounds in 21 minutes, but this wasn’t close to the same outfit that earned consecutive 18-point victories last weekend.

“This one is on me,” Stein said. “We weren’t prepared like we should have been. They punched us in the mouth. Take nothing away from Bradley, they’re a good team. But we just weren’t tough enough.”

When the Salukis made their one serious push, the Braves simply continued to execute and get the shots they wanted. When they missed those shots, they just whipped SIU for second chances and 50-50 balls.

In one sequence at the halfway point of the quarter, Gabi Haack missed and Mahri Petree missed. Petree was quicker to her missed shot and converted the third chance. Bradley outboarded the Salukis 37-23, allowing just four offensive boards.

The Braves scored on their last four possessions of the half to make it 40-26 at intermission. When SIU pulled within 12 twice in the third quarter, Bradley promptly scored on six of its final seven trips of the period to increase the cushion to 59-41.