 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Southern Illinoisan is partnering with First Southern Bank who are sponsoring 450 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
topical top story
SIU Women’s Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis end break with game at SLU

  • 0
120822-spt-siu-wbb-04.jpg

SIU guard Quierra Love (0) brings the ball up the court against Tennessee State guard Gia Adams (13) during the third quarter at the Banterra Center on Dec. 7 in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 100-72.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU women’s basketball team ends a two-week break Wednesday when it travels to Saint Louis for a 4 p.m. non-conference contest with the Billikens at Chaifetz Arena.

The Salukis (3-5) haven’t played since routing Tennessee State 100-72 on Dec. 7 at Banterra Center in front of a Kids’ Day program-record crowd of 4,000. It was the second straight 100-point outing for SIU, which set a single-game school record with 33 assists.

Six Salukis scored in double figures that day with Quierra Love tallying 11 points and doling out 12 assists for the first double-double of her career. Love leads the Missouri Valley Conference in assists per game at 5.9 and in assist-turnover ratio at 2.9.

Saint Louis is off to a 3-11 start that has included a 1-4 mark against Missouri Valley Conference programs. The Billikens defeated Illinois State while losing to Belmont, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Indiana State.

People are also reading…

SLU leads the all-time series between the teams 7-5, although SIU took the last matchup 61-53 in 2019. This will be the last non-conference game of the year for the Salukis, who open MVC play on Dec. 29 at Evansville.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News