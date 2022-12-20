SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis end break with game at SLU

SIU women’s basketball team ends a two-week break Wednesday when it travels to Saint Louis for a 4 p.m. non-conference contest with the Billikens at Chaifetz Arena.

The Salukis (3-5) haven’t played since routing Tennessee State 100-72 on Dec. 7 at Banterra Center in front of a Kids’ Day program-record crowd of 4,000. It was the second straight 100-point outing for SIU, which set a single-game school record with 33 assists.

Six Salukis scored in double figures that day with Quierra Love tallying 11 points and doling out 12 assists for the first double-double of her career. Love leads the Missouri Valley Conference in assists per game at 5.9 and in assist-turnover ratio at 2.9.

Saint Louis is off to a 3-11 start that has included a 1-4 mark against Missouri Valley Conference programs. The Billikens defeated Illinois State while losing to Belmont, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Indiana State.

SLU leads the all-time series between the teams 7-5, although SIU took the last matchup 61-53 in 2019. This will be the last non-conference game of the year for the Salukis, who open MVC play on Dec. 29 at Evansville.