SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis fall to Missouri State

By improving their defense in the second half on Wednesday, the SIU women gave themselves a chance to pull off an upset at Missouri Valley Conference leader Missouri State.
They might have had a shot to win if they could have made some shots.
Instead, the Salukis clanged their way to 26 percent shooting from the field and suffered a 61-44 loss to the Bears at JQH Arena in Springfield.
“Obviously, we have to make shots,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “For the most part, we took good shots, but we didn’t make tired shots and you have to do that to win games like this. Holding Missouri State to 61 points, I thought we would have a chance to win.”
But the Salukis simply couldn’t reward themselves on the offensive end. Abby Brockmeyer battled hard against tall, physical defenders for a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, the 21st of her career. However, Brockmeyer made just 4 of 16 shots.
There wasn’t much help from anywhere else on the floor. SIU’s starting backcourt – Makenzie Silvey, Payton McCallister and Rachel Pudlowski – combined to hit only 4 of 22 attempts. The Salukis canned just 4 of 20 3-pointers, allowing Missouri State (9-2, 5-0) to pack its defense in the lane.
SIU suited up just eight players in its first game in 18 days, thanks to its third COVID-19 stoppage of the season. Fatigue was apparent on the offensive end as many of its shots, particularly from the perimeter, scraped off the front iron.
“We have to battle our way through that,” Stein said. “You can’t fault the effort for sure. We were getting the stops we needed in the second half, but you can’t have your guards going 4 for 20-something from the field.”
Playing without one of their best post scorers, Gabby Walker (9.6 ppg), the Salukis ripped off nine straight points for an early 9-4 advantage. Katcher’s 3-pointer forced a Bears timeout at the 5:47 mark of the first quarter.
Missouri State promptly rattled off a 15-3 burst to end the period and never trailed again. The Bears exploited their considerable depth advantage, dipping into the bench to unleash 6-4 center Emily Gartner. Displaying a deft touch and using her frame to establish superior post position, Gartner led all scorers with 15 and all rebounders with 12.
Missouri State’s margin reached 35-22 by halftime and 43-27 following Gartner’s first 3-pointer of the year with 5:40 left in the third quarter. At that stage, SIU’s defense clamped down, permitting just one field goal for a span of 11:16.
However, the closest the Salukis could get was 51-42 after a Brockmeyer layup with 5:27 left in the game. Calip (11 points, 7 assists) scored off Elle Ruffridge’s offensive rebound on the next possession, initiating a game-ending 10-2 Bears spurt.
Jasmine Franklin collected 13 points for Missouri State, which made only 6 of 25 shots in the second half as SIU dramatically improved its first-shot defense.
The Salukis just couldn’t figure out a way to make the ball fit through the hoop.
“I felt like we executed the game plan like we wanted to, especially in the third quarter,” Stein said. “I thought the kids gritted it out, but there are some things we have to improve.”
DAWG BITES: Attendance was 1,001 at the second game in which SIU played in front of fans. Unless something changes between now and the conference tournament in March, it will be the last game it plays for a live audience this year. … Missouri State’s second-leading scorer on the year, Abby Hipp, barely broke a sweat. She played only 11 minutes before fouling out with just two points. … The Salukis managed a season-low four assists after entering the day averaging 15.6. … Next up for SIU: A Valley series Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) at Loyola.