SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis fall to Missouri State

By improving their defense in the second half on Wednesday, the SIU women gave themselves a chance to pull off an upset at Missouri Valley Conference leader Missouri State.

They might have had a shot to win if they could have made some shots.

Instead, the Salukis clanged their way to 26 percent shooting from the field and suffered a 61-44 loss to the Bears at JQH Arena in Springfield.

“Obviously, we have to make shots,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “For the most part, we took good shots, but we didn’t make tired shots and you have to do that to win games like this. Holding Missouri State to 61 points, I thought we would have a chance to win.”

But the Salukis simply couldn’t reward themselves on the offensive end. Abby Brockmeyer battled hard against tall, physical defenders for a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, the 21st of her career. However, Brockmeyer made just 4 of 16 shots.

There wasn’t much help from anywhere else on the floor. SIU’s starting backcourt – Makenzie Silvey, Payton McCallister and Rachel Pudlowski – combined to hit only 4 of 22 attempts. The Salukis canned just 4 of 20 3-pointers, allowing Missouri State (9-2, 5-0) to pack its defense in the lane.