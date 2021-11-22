 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis game with IUPUI canceled

Evansville Purple Aces WBB at Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois freshman guard Adrianna Katcher (24) huddles up with her team on Jan. 2, 2021 during a conference matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Brian Munoz, For The Southern

The SIU women's basketball team will have to wait six more days before it gets a chance to pick up its first win.

The Salukis' game with IUPUI on Wednesday in Banterra Center was canceled on Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Jaguars' program. At least two people considered Tier 1 personnel at IUPUI have tested positive.

This is the third consecutive game the Jaguars have had to cancel. By Horizon League rules, they will be considered forfeit losses.

SIU, which last played on Nov. 14 when it lost 67-46 at UMKC, won't play again until it travels to Southeast Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.  That will be a 16-day break between games.

The Salukis (0-2) lost 59-49 at No. 16 Tennessee in their season opener Nov. 10 after leading 47-42 with under 5 1/2 minutes left.

