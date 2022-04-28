SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis hire Chester Nichols as assistant coach

Long-time women's basketball assistant coach Chester Nichols has joined Kelly Bond-White's staff at SIU as the associate coach, according to a press release from the school on Thursday.

Nichols spent the last three seasons at Wichita State following a five-year stint at West Virginia. Nichols started his career at WVU under Mike Carey from 2003-09, then worked under Bonnie Henrickson at Kansas from 2010-12 and at Michigan from 2012-14.

Nichols helped WVU earn five NCAA Tournament and five NIT appearances during his two stints in Morgantown, as well as the 2017 Big 12 Tournament title. In 2012, Kansas made its only Sweet 16 appearance in the last 24 years.

"Chester is a consistent winner," Bond-White said. "His preparation in the development of players and game-planning have been key to helping his teams reach their pinnacle. He brings an infectious energy and authenticity to draw people to him."

Bond-White signed her first player on Tuesday, landing 6-2 JUCO forward Tamara Nard. Bond-White is still seeking a pair of assistant coaches and is looking to add players to a program that graduated four starters from last year's Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0