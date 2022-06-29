SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis hire Mike Geary as assistant

SIU’s women’s basketball program filled its coaching staff Wednesday with a hire that first-year head coach Kelly Bond-White wanted to make.

In bringing on Mike Geary to join Chester Nichols and LuLu McKinney, Bond-White gained the assistant with Missouri Valley Conference experience she desired. Geary comes to the Salukis from Bradley, where he was an associate head coach last year under the retired Andrea Gorski.

“I took my time with this last hire because I wanted to see exactly what I had in our current staff, to know what we still needed,” Bond-White said in a press release. “It was tough because I had some great coaches that were also family and were willing to relocate to be a part of something special right here.

“Ultimately, I had to choose what was best for our program and Mike is the perfect balance for this staff. Mike has been successful in this business for a long time and I can see that comes from his easy nature as a relationship builder.”

Geary has spent the last 36 years in coaching, 19 of them as a Division II head coach. He’s been a Division I assistant for 17 years, including stints at Ball State, Detroit, Saint Louis and Southeast Missouri State. The 2019-20 SEMO team went 25-7 and would have been an NCAA Tournament team except for COVID-19 canceling the event.

Geary also helped the 2008-09 Ball State squad post a 26-9 mark and reach the second round of the NCAA tourney. As a head coach, Geary rolled up a combined 417-133 record at Lake Superior State and Northern Michigan. His Northern Michigan squads earned 11 NCAA berths and made two trips to the Elite Eight.

“I think we’re on the rise of what the Salukis got going last year,” Geary said. “I talked with a lot of my coaching friends and the things that came back on coach Bond were all great. I had one coach in the Big 12 tell me that if they were ever recruiting against her, they’d turn away because they knew they would have no chance.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER HIRES KRAUSE

New SIU women’s soccer coach Craig Roberts now has an assistant coach. The Salukis hired Alyssa Krause on Tuesday to fill that spot.

Krause comes to SIU from Saint Xavier University in Chicago, an NAIA program that went 3-24-1 in her two seasons there. Prior to that, she served as an assistant coach at Purdue University Fort Wayne from 2018-20 and an assistant at Taylor (Ind.) University from 2016-17.

“She is an experienced coach with excellent knowledge of the region,” said Roberts in a press release. “That will serve us very well in recruiting. Her leadership and organizational skills are excellent. Alyssa has a strong playing background along with an ability to coach and develop players.”

Krause graduated from Huntington University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Health.

The Salukis open Roberts’ first season on Aug. 18 with a 6 p.m. home match against new Division I member Lindenwood. They open MVC play on Sept. 18 at home against Drake.

