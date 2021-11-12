SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis hit the road for UMKC on Sunday

After a near-upset of No. 15 Tennessee in their season opener, the SIU women’s basketball team shoots to square their record at 1-1 Sunday when they travel to Kansas City for a noon tipoff with UMKC.

The Salukis led the Lady Vols 47-42 with 5:27 left, but were outscored 17-2 in the last 5:08 of a 59-49 defeat. They led for more than 22 minutes of the game and were ahead by as many as six points in the third quarter, controlling tempo and playing solid defense.

“I thought we caught Tennessee off-kilter a little bit,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “I thought we were real gritty.”

Quierra Love scored 13 points to lead the Salukis and Gabby Walker came off the bench to net 10. Caitlin Link added nine off the bench, going 3 for 3 on 3-pointers. SIU canned 8 of 21 3s, outscoring Tennessee 24-6 from the arc.

UMKC also dropped its season opener on the road, falling to SMU 75-63 Tuesday night. The game was close for a half before the Mustangs dropped a 30-burger on the Roos in the third quarter and opened up an 18-point lead.

The Salukis defeated UMKC 79-68 last year in Carbondale as Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer pumped in 24 and 23 points, respectively. They combined to hit only 3 of 20 shots at Tennessee, scoring just nine points between them.

SIU has 10 days off after Sunday. It plays its home opener at noon on Nov. 24 against IUPUI.

