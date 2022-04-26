SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis land JUCO forward Nard

The SIU women's basketball team may have gotten some badly-needed scoring punch for the 2022-23 season with the addition of 6-2 forward Tamara Nard from Butler (KS) Commnunity College.

Nard, who originally signed with Houston out of Chicago Kenwood Academy, is coming off a sophomore year at Butler that saw her average 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while canning 48 percent from the field. She was named her conference's co-Most Valuable Player.

New Salukis coach Kelly Bond-White said Monday in a press release that Nard's defense also appealed to her.

"She has great hands, excels in transition and has a great downhill attack," Bond-White said. "Her versatility allows her to be a lockdown defender at multiple positions."

Nard scored 16.2 ppg and grabbed 6.5 boards as a freshman at Butler. She was a 1,000-point scorer at Kenwood under coach Andre Lewis.

She is the first player added by Bond-White, who must replace the top three scorers from the 2021-22 team that went 21-10 and won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in coach Cindy Stein's final year. Stein retired at season's end.

— The Southern

