SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis look for quicker start

111722-spt-siu-wbb-11.jpg

SIU center Promise Taylor (55) shoots over IUPUI forward Jazmyn Turner (20) during the second quarter at the Banterra Center on Wednesday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Tuesday night’s SIU-Memphis women’s basketball game tips off at 6 p.m. inside Banterra Center.

It would be a good idea if the Salukis didn’t wait until about 6:30 p.m. to get involved.

Slow starts have been a primary thorn in their 0-3 opening to coach Kelly Bond-White’s first season. They have been outscored by a combined 35 points in first quarters, including 25-13 Saturday in an 84-69 defeat at Northwestern.

“We’re still trying to find that lineup,” said Bond-White on Monday morning. “What we did Saturday, we tried to go defensive but we still gave up those quick 3s. We need to do a better job at conversion (defense), finding our matchups and scrambling back.”

This is where SIU’s inexperience is holding it back. With four new starters and a bench mostly full of transfers still trying to find traction at their new school, the team doesn’t have the trust or chemistry last year’s team possessed.

Abby Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey, Gabby Walker and Caitlin Link literally started hundreds of games in their careers. Brockmeyer and Silvey stuck around for five years, thanks to the COVID-19 year in 2020-21 that gave college players an extra season if they wanted it.

That extra year of game and practice experience most paid off on defense. They, along with Quierra Love, formed much more than the sum of their parts. Beat one and another would offer the necessary help.

They might not have always made shots, but they found a way to keep opponents from making theirs, enabling them to win the grinders that often lead to conference championships. That’s a place this year’s team needs time to find.

“When you play together for four years, you’re going to have that trust,” Bond-White said. “You didn’t see that in their first years, though. That chemistry has to be bought. If she beats you, your teammate is in place and that’s the trust that has to be established.”

Memphis (3-1) figures to offer a serious test to a team seeking answers. The Tigers are averaging 85 ppg and have won three in a row by a combined 117 points, although they’ve beaten no one of note. They’re coming off a 94-49 rout at SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.

Bond-White expects Memphis to “run and gun” and says her team has to be more aggressive itself offensively.

“We need to be ready to run efficiently,” she said. “They’ve been way too respectful of these defenses at times. I’m looking forward to seeing a more aggressive approach.”

She got that aggression from 6-5 Promise Taylor at Northwestern. Taylor asserted herself for the first time with 20 points off the bench. If that performance becomes a more consistent thing instead of an outlier, the Salukis will develop an identity offensively.

Bond-White is hoping the team’s guards figure out what Taylor has to offer.

“I think Promise woke up a little bit,” Bond-White said. “She had a possession where she stepped across the lane and demanded the ball. And they got it to her. When you get her the ball, you’ll see how unselfish she is.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Memphis at SIU

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+ (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: MAGIC 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Memphis 3-1, SIU 0-3

SIU Update: Defense has been the biggest issue. The Salukis have allowed 90, 80 and 84 points in their three losses as opponents have riddled them from the 3-point line to the tune of 47% accuracy. SIU has found some footing offensively with Tyranny Brown and Promise Taylor each enjoying 20-point outings in the last two games, but is still turning the ball over too much and canning just 34.6% of its field goal attempts. Taylor scored 20 off the bench in Saturday’s 84-69 loss at Northwestern in her most assertive performance to date. Guard Ashley Jones, who sat out Wednesday’s 80-76 defeat to IUPUI due to coach’s decision, returned at Northwestern and scored 14 points off the bench.

Memphis Update: The Tigers have won three in a row since a season-opening home loss to Columbia, although they haven’t exactly beaten the sport’s titans. They’ve walloped Howard, Miami (Ohio) and SIU Edwardsville by a combined 117 points, including a 94-49 pasting of SIUE Saturday up in the metro-east. Memphis’ schedule gets a touch more tougher after leaving Carbondale: St. John’s and No. 12 Indiana at a tournament in Las Vegas, then a trip to No. 1 South Carolina to start December. The Tigers are scoring 85 ppg and connecting on 44.4% of their 3-pointers. Madison Griggs (17 ppg, 16-30 3-pointers) and Jamirah Shutes (15.5 ppg) are Memphis’ top guns.

