SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis look for road win at Drake

“They have a really good system that they recruit to,” Stein said of the Bulldogs. “Almost every high school team in Iowa runs the same system that Drake does. It’s like they have a farm system they recruit from. They have good players, and they have a hotbed of talent in their area.”

The winning formula for the Salukis this weekend probably looks something like this: Make a high number of 3-pointers, keep turnovers to 12 or fewer and keep possessions in the 60s. Slowing a game’s pace is considered easier than speeding it up, so that might not be an issue.

SIU is averaging 13 turnovers per game, which isn’t bad but probably needs to be under that number this series. As for the shooting? Well, the numbers tell that lurid story. Last in the Valley in scoring offense (56.6) and 3-point shooting (26.9), next to last in field goal percentage (37.3) and free throw percentage (65.2).

Stein is hopeful that the Salukis can display more flow and generate more offense in this series, even without Brockmeyer’s 14.2 ppg. She feels Makenzie Silvey (12.3 ppg) is due to break out, citing her big second half in the win over Illinois State as evidence.