SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis look for road win at Drake

Now that a six-game losing streak is over, there’s another task the SIU women’s basketball team would like to accomplish: A road win.
And here’s the sobering news: Abby Brockmeyer (left ankle) is again sidelined when the Salukis try their hand at Drake on Thursday and Friday. And SIU hasn’t won at Knapp Center in five years. And the Bulldogs lead the league in scoring and field goal percentage.
Those are three pretty serious trends working against the Salukis (6-8, 3-6), who are 0-6 away from Carbondale and have topped 55 points exactly one time when taking a bus to their games.
Since the Missouri Valley Conference won’t permit SIU to play its tournament games at Banterra Center, where it’s 6-2 and limiting opponents to 53.5 ppg, there’s only one plausible solution.
“We’ve got to be a better road team,” coach Cindy Stein said Wednesday before practice and a flight to frigid Des Moines. “We’ve got to treat it like a home game.”
So how do the Salukis make the sub-zero climes of Iowa feel like the 618? The mission is simple – make shots, keep the opponent from doing the same. Both have been easier said than done, particularly lately.
Although SIU enters the series with the third-best scoring defense in the Valley at 59.5 ppg, its opponent have also connected on nearly 44 percent of their shots. That will be severely-tested by Drake (10-8, 8-3), which lost its top two scorers off last year’s NCAA Tournament-bound team yet keeps lighting up the scoreboard.
“They have a really good system that they recruit to,” Stein said of the Bulldogs. “Almost every high school team in Iowa runs the same system that Drake does. It’s like they have a farm system they recruit from. They have good players, and they have a hotbed of talent in their area.”
The winning formula for the Salukis this weekend probably looks something like this: Make a high number of 3-pointers, keep turnovers to 12 or fewer and keep possessions in the 60s. Slowing a game’s pace is considered easier than speeding it up, so that might not be an issue.
SIU is averaging 13 turnovers per game, which isn’t bad but probably needs to be under that number this series. As for the shooting? Well, the numbers tell that lurid story. Last in the Valley in scoring offense (56.6) and 3-point shooting (26.9), next to last in field goal percentage (37.3) and free throw percentage (65.2).
Stein is hopeful that the Salukis can display more flow and generate more offense in this series, even without Brockmeyer’s 14.2 ppg. She feels Makenzie Silvey (12.3 ppg) is due to break out, citing her big second half in the win over Illinois State as evidence.
“It was good to see her find a groove again,” Stein said of Silvey. “You look at her games against Missouri State and Loyola, and you have to realize she hadn’t had a real defender against her for a while.
“We hadn’t played in 18 days before Missouri State and we didn’t have 10 players available for practice in that stretch. When you don’t have defense on you, it’s hard to replicate that. She and our team have to find our timing.”