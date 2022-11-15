SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis look for turnaround against IUPUI

SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White has prepared her team for what IUPUI will try to do to them at 6 p.m. Wednesday night inside Banterra Center.

But after the disaster that unfolded Saturday night in the Salukis’ season opener against Middle Tennessee, the Jaguars are immaterial to them. The season’s second game is all about SIU and no one else.

“It’s us against us,” Bond-White said before practice Tuesday, “and we have to decide when we turn up the dial.”

The dial was stuck on the off switch during a 90-38 loss to the Blue Raiders. From committing 25 turnovers that led to 27 points to allowing 56% field goal shooting to getting outrebounded 46-24 by a team not known for dominating the boards, there was nothing positive for the Salukis.

And that doesn’t begin to get to the bottom of it. SIU looked disorganized, failed to run much in the way of an offense and didn’t communicate on defense like a team needs to. That’s how a team falls behind by an unthinkable 60 points in the fourth quarter.

When adversity struck, the Salukis appeared to give in.

“We tried to create adversity in practice, knowing a wave would come,” Bond-White said. “We went through a practice when we had a bad moment and the gym got quiet. I lost it and yelled, ‘Is everyone going to lose it in the game?’

“We did the game a really grave disservice against a really good team. I felt horrible for our fans and our young ladies as well. But sometimes, it takes that first experience to really get it.”

So poor was SIU’s execution on offense that the most amazing stat of the night was that it was credited with 10 assists on 12 made buckets. Those kind of possessions were few and far between on a night where the Salukis’ turnover rate was an unsightly 34%.

Bond-White took a lot of looks at video late Saturday night into Sunday and Monday. She found herself questioning what she could do differently to get her team to understand what it needs to do.

And in the end, as she put it, she went to the defibrillator pads.

“I have to get their attention,” she said. “I didn’t go crazy on them, I wasn’t throwing chairs or anything like that, but I made them understand that we have to have a sense of urgency. We can go over IUPUI’s stuff, but it’s about the name on the front of our jersey.”

That means that no one should be surprised if there are changes to the starting lineup of Quierra Love, Ashley Jones, Aja Holmes, Laniah Randle and Promise Taylor. Who slots in? Who knows?

The most important thing is that SIU finds a combination that can run an offense and rubber-band on defense. There are still 31 games left in the season, counting the conference tournament in March, but one thing this team can’t allow to happen is another blowout like the one that happened Saturday night.

Bond-White is borrowing from the lexicon of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick this week.

“We have to do our job,” she said. “If we can do that, then we’re a step closer to where we want to be. There’s a lot of excuses you can rely on and we’re not going to allow that. What we can control is the group that is here.”