SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis name Kelly Bond-White as the new head coach

To replace Cindy Stein, the SIU women’s basketball program is taking a stroll into history.

Interim athletic director Matt Kupec announced Thursday that Texas A&M associate coach Kelly Bond-White has been named as the new head coach. Bond-White, who spent the last 19 years at A&M, is the first Black head coach in program annals.

Bond-White has worked under Gary Blair for the last 22 years, dating back to a three-year run at Arkansas from 2000-03. She went with him to Texas A&M, helping him win an NCAA title in 2011, and was part of 444 wins in 19 years in College Station.

“We’re really excited to bring someone of this stature to SIU,” Kupec said. “She’s one of the top coaches in the country and she had an incredible run at Texas A&M. She knows how to build a program and she’s following a great coach in Cindy Stein.

“Kelly has a great way about her. We did a national search and her name kept popping up on every list.”

Bond-White, who started her coaching career as an assistant at Providence in 1999-2000, has ties to Illinois. She was born in Chicago and played high school ball at Whitney Young under the late Arthur Penny before going to Illinois and helping the program reach consecutive Sweet Sixteens in 1997 and 1998.

“I’m excited to return home to the state of Illinois where my journey began,” Bond-White said in a press release late Thursday afternoon. “The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for me and my family. I couldn’t be more excited to get in the gym with our young ladies and hit the ground running in recruiting.”

Stein went 136-135 in nine years at SIU, including a 21-10 mark this season that netted the program its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2007. The Salukis’ hopes for their first NCAA Tournament berth in 30 years expired in the MVC semifinals against Illinois State.

They earned a berth in the WNIT by virtue of winning the MVC regular season crown, but were eliminated in the first round at Purdue on March 16 in the last game for Stein.

It was also the last game for super-seniors Abby Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker. Brockmeyer won the MVC Player of the Year, while Silvey became the first 2,000-point scorer in program history and Walker was one of the conference’s most improved players this year, becoming the team’s third double-figure scorer.

Bond-White inherits a roster that returns just over 20 percent of its scoring and rebounding from 2021-22, which doesn’t factor in potential departures to the transfer portal. As of now, the only returning starter will be point guard Quierra Love, who averaged 5.6 points and was second on the team in steals with 46.

A 1998 graduate of Illinois with a degree in sociology, Bond-White is married to Christopher. The couple have a 9-year old daughter, Lauryn.

Bond-White will be formally introduced Friday at an 11 a.m. press conference.

