SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis picked 7th in MVC preseason poll

SIU's women's basketball team has been tabbed for a seventh place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

MVC rookie Belmont was picked as the favorite, receiving 32 of 48 first place votes from a collection of sports information directors, coaches and media. The Bruins won the Ohio Valley Conference title last year and nearly upset Tennessee on its home floor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing in overtime

Illinois State, which upset the Salukis last year in the MVC Tournament semifinals and earned the league's automatic NCAA tourney bid by stopping Northern Iowa in the finals, was picked second and Drake third.

Missouri State, which got a First Four at-large berth last year, was tabbed for a sixth-place finish. SIU was picked eighth last October, but went 15-3 in the conference and won the regular season title for the first time in 15 years.

The Salukis open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in Banterra Center against Middle Tennessee.

— The Southern