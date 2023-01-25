SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare for key homestand

Unpack those suitcases. Forget the early wakeup calls to get to the hotel’s breakfast buffet before it shuts down at 9 a.m. And don’t worry about finding a bus to take you from Carbondale to Springfield, or Chicago, or anywhere for a while.
Beginning with Thursday night’s Missouri Valley Conference contest with Drake, the SIU women’s basketball team gets to play eight of its next 10 games in Banterra Center. That’s a welcome change from the stretch it just completed that saw it play seven of nine on foreign floors.
“I got one of the rookie coach schedules in conference,” said coach Kelly Bond-White after practice on Tuesday. “But the one thing about being at home is we still have buzzsaws coming through here.”
One of those buzzsaws simply cut the Salukis into all kinds of pieces Sunday in Nashville. Preseason MVC favorite Belmont inflicted a 101-45 beating on SIU that could have been worse. The Bruins looked nothing like a 9-10 team as they took a pair of 58-point leads in the fourth quarter.
It was the Salukis’ fourth loss in five games, one that dropped them to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in the Valley. And it was their second 50-point thumping of the year, as they fell 90-38 in the season opener to a Middle Tennessee team currently ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Belmont loss was worse for multiple reasons. SIU was coming off a good win, an 81-73 decision at Murray State in which it executed well down the stretch and played good defense against an experienced, well-coached outfit.
On paper, the Salukis should have at least been able to compete with Belmont. But the Bruins picked Sunday to play like the team that won first round NCAA Tournament games the last two years and nearly won on Tennessee’s floor in the second round.
What bothered Bond-White the most was how poorly SIU handled adversity.
“The times where we were open and didn’t knock down shots, that happens to any club,” she said. “But the times where we didn’t fight back, didn’t execute and gave in because something didn’t go right, we’ve got to get past that.
“Belmont played man and they were physical with us, and we didn’t fight. Our shots weren’t falling and we let that affect us on the other end. We didn’t go as hard as we should.”
In theory, the Salukis should play hard and with purpose after such an embarrassing result. If they don’t, Drake (11-5, 6-2) will give them another lopsided loss. The Bulldogs are a game behind co-leaders Illinois State and Northern Iowa, thanks to an offense that averages 81.6 ppg.
Drake has four players in double figures, led by 6-3 post Maggie Bair (15.5 ppg, 62.7% FG). And it would be even more lethal had it not lost second-leading scorer Megan Meyer (12.9 ppg) to a torn ACL after eight games.
The Bulldogs are good at things that SIU isn’t always good at, like rebounding and defense. They outboard teams by more than 11 per game and lead Division I in defensive rebounding while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting from the field.
But Bond-White isn’t concerned about Drake’s offensive sets or its excellent balance. Her concerns go back to a familiar theme she aired during a 1-5 November.
“We’re playing ourselves,” she said. “We have to have the intensity because they’re the No. 1 scoring offense in the league. They’ll find the holes in your defense. We showed we can execute against a veteran team on the road like Murray State.
“Once you show me that, you can’t be pretenders. We have to play like we played at Murray State. Every night.”