SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare for key homestand

Drake at SIU

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+ (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Drake 11-5, 6-2; SIU 7-10, 4-4

SIU Update: For the second time this year, the Salukis have to rebound from a loss of worse than 50 points after Sunday’s 101-45 slaughter at Belmont. About the only thing they did right that day was get home safely from Nashville. The Bruins simply beat them to the point sitting down probably hurt after the game. Coach Kelly Bond-White said after practice Tuesday that lineup changes weren’t off the table. Status quo seems like an illogical option after a 1-3 road trip that saw SIU follow up one of its best games – an 81-73 win Friday night at Murray State – with arguably its worst. The Salukis will have to commit to defense and rebounding to beat a team that does both those things pretty well.

Drake Update: After an uncharacteristic 7th-place finish last year in the Valley, the Bulldogs are back to their usual contender status despite the loss of Megan Meyer to a torn ACL. The method is tried and true – offense and rebounding. They lead the league in scoring with an average of 81.6 ppg, good for 14th in Division I. Drake also leads the nation in defensive rebounding and is third in assists at 20.4 per game. Its rebounding margin of plus 11.5 is 6th and its field goal percentage of 48.2 is 8th in the country. The leader is 6-3 junior Maggie Bair, who averages 15.5 ppg and 8.3 rebounds while canning 62.7% of her shots. Katie Dinnibier leads the league with 81 assists; her battle with Quierra Love will be fun to watch.