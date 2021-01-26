SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare for tough test at Missouri State

All Stein could do in this latest pause is work the players who weren’t quarantined. If there was any five-on-five work, it was with assistant coaches involved.

“You’re looking for chemistry and a group that can play together, even if you’re going two-on-two or three-on-three,” she said. “You’re looking for them to read options and looking for better execution, as well as sound fundamentals.

“Every team is going through this with COVID-19. We just have to worry about getting better day by day so we can be our best at the end of the season.”

Assuming there are no more schedule changes – SIU has had more games postponed or canceled (10) than it’s played (9) – this will start a stretch of 14 games in 38 days to close the regular season. In theory, that could give the Salukis a chance to figure out their best playing rotation by the time they get to the conference tournament.

The immediate task will be difficult. Missouri State (8-2, 4-0) is clearly the Valley’s top team. It owns a neutral-court win over Big 10 leader Maryland, ranked 7th, and is coming off a weekend sweep at home of Drake that followed an impressive sweep at Northern Iowa.