SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare for tough test at Missouri State

Not that there’s ever a good occasion to play a women’s basketball game at Missouri State, but SIU’s timing seems particularly rotten.
When the Salukis end their third lengthy COVID-19 pause of the season Wednesday by returning to action against the Missouri Valley Conference leaders, the deck will be so stacked against them that not even Phil Hellmuth would push all-in.
SIU (5-4, 2-2) hasn’t played since an 80-68 loss Jan. 9 at Bradley. It will have just eight players available against an opponent that routinely plays nine players at least 14 minutes per game and ranks among the nation’s leaders in rebound margin at plus 11.1.
Want more? The Salukis’ worst loss this year was a 79-45 beatdown at Missouri on Dec. 20. That was the same team that the Bears led wire-to-wire on Dec. 14 in a 72-58 victory in Columbia.
There’s long shots and then there’s SIU in this matchup – at least on paper.
“We’re going down there to win the game,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “Your kids always want to win games, but our focus has to be to concentrate on the things we can control. We’re going to have to work together as a team.”
The 18-day break between games, SIU’s third this year of at least 12 days, has rendered the normal rhythm of a season useless. The Salukis have stopped and started so much that they’ve resembled a car in rush-hour traffic more than a basketball team.
All Stein could do in this latest pause is work the players who weren’t quarantined. If there was any five-on-five work, it was with assistant coaches involved.
“You’re looking for chemistry and a group that can play together, even if you’re going two-on-two or three-on-three,” she said. “You’re looking for them to read options and looking for better execution, as well as sound fundamentals.
“Every team is going through this with COVID-19. We just have to worry about getting better day by day so we can be our best at the end of the season.”
Assuming there are no more schedule changes – SIU has had more games postponed or canceled (10) than it’s played (9) – this will start a stretch of 14 games in 38 days to close the regular season. In theory, that could give the Salukis a chance to figure out their best playing rotation by the time they get to the conference tournament.
The immediate task will be difficult. Missouri State (8-2, 4-0) is clearly the Valley’s top team. It owns a neutral-court win over Big 10 leader Maryland, ranked 7th, and is coming off a weekend sweep at home of Drake that followed an impressive sweep at Northern Iowa.
The Bears offer balanced scoring, along with excellent defense. They permit opponent to score only 59.1 points per game and shoot 37 percent from the field. Then they close out defensive possessions by getting a rebound.
They outboard opponents by 11.1 per game and own a defensive rebound rate of 80 percent, among the best in Division I. The opposition manages just 7.2 offensive caroms per game.
“They are pretty impressive,” Stein said. “Their top seven or eight players all played important minutes last year. They play well together and they’ve proven they are good.”