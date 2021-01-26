 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare for tough test at Missouri State
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare for tough test at Missouri State

Evansville Purple Aces WBB at Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois freshman guard Adrianna Katcher (24) huddles up with her team on Jan. 2, 2021 during a conference matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Brian Munoz, For The Southern

Not that there’s ever a good occasion to play a women’s basketball game at Missouri State, but SIU’s timing seems particularly rotten.

When the Salukis end their third lengthy COVID-19 pause of the season Wednesday by returning to action against the Missouri Valley Conference leaders, the deck will be so stacked against them that not even Phil Hellmuth would push all-in.

SIU (5-4, 2-2) hasn’t played since an 80-68 loss Jan. 9 at Bradley. It will have just eight players available against an opponent that routinely plays nine players at least 14 minutes per game and ranks among the nation’s leaders in rebound margin at plus 11.1.

Want more? The Salukis’ worst loss this year was a 79-45 beatdown at Missouri on Dec. 20. That was the same team that the Bears led wire-to-wire on Dec. 14 in a 72-58 victory in Columbia.

There’s long shots and then there’s SIU in this matchup – at least on paper.

“We’re going down there to win the game,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “Your kids always want to win games, but our focus has to be to concentrate on the things we can control. We’re going to have to work together as a team.”

The 18-day break between games, SIU’s third this year of at least 12 days, has rendered the normal rhythm of a season useless. The Salukis have stopped and started so much that they’ve resembled a car in rush-hour traffic more than a basketball team.

All Stein could do in this latest pause is work the players who weren’t quarantined. If there was any five-on-five work, it was with assistant coaches involved.

“You’re looking for chemistry and a group that can play together, even if you’re going two-on-two or three-on-three,” she said. “You’re looking for them to read options and looking for better execution, as well as sound fundamentals.

“Every team is going through this with COVID-19. We just have to worry about getting better day by day so we can be our best at the end of the season.”

Assuming there are no more schedule changes – SIU has had more games postponed or canceled (10) than it’s played (9) – this will start a stretch of 14 games in 38 days to close the regular season. In theory, that could give the Salukis a chance to figure out their best playing rotation by the time they get to the conference tournament.

The immediate task will be difficult. Missouri State (8-2, 4-0) is clearly the Valley’s top team. It owns a neutral-court win over Big 10 leader Maryland, ranked 7th, and is coming off a weekend sweep at home of Drake that followed an impressive sweep at Northern Iowa.

The Bears offer balanced scoring, along with excellent defense. They permit opponent to score only 59.1 points per game and shoot 37 percent from the field. Then they close out defensive possessions by getting a rebound.

They outboard opponents by 11.1 per game and own a defensive rebound rate of 80 percent, among the best in Division I. The opposition manages just 7.2 offensive caroms per game.

“They are pretty impressive,” Stein said. “Their top seven or eight players all played important minutes last year. They play well together and they’ve proven they are good.”

SIU at Missouri State

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Where: JQH Arena (3,991 fans allowed), Springfield, Mo.

Tickets: $10 upper level, $7 bleachers

Records: SIU 5-4, 2-2; Missouri State 8-2, 4-0

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: ESPN3 (Mike McClure, Carly Stubblefield)

SIU update: There is no telling what version of the Salukis will take the floor today. Will it be the team that hit the ground running after a 17-day break in mid-December with a thumping of Austin Peay, the squad that overcame the loss of their top two scorers on New Year’s weekend to sweep Evansville or the unit that allowed Bradley to hit better than 56 percent of their shots in their last action 2 ½ weeks ago? Here’s a hint: It probably needs to be the best possible version of a team that will have only eight available players. To have a chance at springing an improbable upset, SIU will need to shoot at least 45 percent, keep turnovers to 12 or fewer and keep the score in the 50s or 60s. That will mean the Salukis will have to pay attention to detail on the defensive end and limit Missouri State’s runs.

Missouri State update: The Bears sit just outside the Associated Press Top 25 at 27th and are 25th in the coaches’ poll. Barring something really stupid happening, like another cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, Missouri State is going to represent the Valley in March, whether it’s with the auto bid or an at-large. Among its wins are a neutral-court decision over Big 10 power Maryland and a road victory at Missouri, the same Missouri that curb-stomped SIU by 34 last month. The Bears’ only losses are to a Wake Forest team that almost stunned No. 1 Louisville Sunday and against a South Dakota State outfit that’s getting votes in the Top 25. Brice Calip (15.1 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists) and Abby Hipp (10.2 ppg) lead a very balanced attack that has four other players averaging between 7.5 and 9.5 ppg.

