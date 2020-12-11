SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare to host Austin Peay

Take a peek at SIU’s athletic website and one might see the women’s basketball team has already played a game, losing 65-52 to Eastern Michigan in their season opener on Nov. 25.
But when the Salukis get back on the floor Saturday against Austin Peay at Banterra Center, it will feel like another opening day of sorts for coach Cindy Stein.
“Absolutely,” she said when asked if that were true earlier this week. “We didn’t like the results with Eastern Michigan, but it was great to get your feet wet, and then we had to pause again. This is a young group when it comes to experience and depth, and we have to keep teaching.”
SIU’s seven-day pause because of a positive COVID-19 test in its program erased a trip to Memphis on Nov. 29, as well as its yearly appearance in the Compass Challenge at Eastern Illinois last weekend.
More importantly, it denied a team with just two returning starters, one of whom came off the bench in the season opener, an opportunity to gain game experience. It kept Stein from perhaps getting a better feel for who can do what with who in game situations.
And in some ways, it knocked them back on the Monopoly board to go. They haven’t traveled the whole board yet, haven’t passed go, haven’t collected $200, haven’t even won a game.
All they’ve done so far is wind up in COVID jail.
“There’s nothing like COVID to give you life lessons,” Stein said. “You have to follow all the protocols, so that you have kids who are progressing with no symptoms. There’s different protocols with each of them. All we’re doing is focusing on getting ourselves better.”
The next six days, barring more coronavirus postponements, could enable the Salukis to learn much more about themselves. Picking up Austin Peay (2-0) on two days’ notice and a trip to UT Martin on Tuesday gives them four games in six days, since they were already scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday and Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.
Those games, along with a Dec. 22 trip to Illinois, mean that SIU will get six non-conference games before starting Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year’s Day at home against Evansville. How many they win isn’t really a concern to Stein.
“We’re just trying to get our rotations better before conference play,” she said. “We’re just trying to get a team together and get some consistency, work through some rusty spots. We’re working on things that we’ve wanted to work on.”
As was the case before the loss to Eastern Michigan, Stein isn’t certain which five players will constitute the lineup, saying only that practice will make that determination. No matter which five are on the floor, though, they’ll all have to defend hard against an opponent that’s scored 88 and 90 points in starting the year 2-0.
Regardless of who’s playing, Stein and the Salukis are happiest that they’ll get to play again after sitting on a loss for 17 long days.
“Everyone was excited to get back and see each other’s face,” she said of the return to practice. “They’ve had good energy. Anything can change at any time, so we’ll just do the best we can.”
