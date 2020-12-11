SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare to host Austin Peay

“There’s nothing like COVID to give you life lessons,” Stein said. “You have to follow all the protocols, so that you have kids who are progressing with no symptoms. There’s different protocols with each of them. All we’re doing is focusing on getting ourselves better.”

The next six days, barring more coronavirus postponements, could enable the Salukis to learn much more about themselves. Picking up Austin Peay (2-0) on two days’ notice and a trip to UT Martin on Tuesday gives them four games in six days, since they were already scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday and Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.

Those games, along with a Dec. 22 trip to Illinois, mean that SIU will get six non-conference games before starting Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year’s Day at home against Evansville. How many they win isn’t really a concern to Stein.

“We’re just trying to get our rotations better before conference play,” she said. “We’re just trying to get a team together and get some consistency, work through some rusty spots. We’re working on things that we’ve wanted to work on.”