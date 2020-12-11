 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare to host Austin Peay
Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis prepare to host Austin Peay

112620-spt-siu-wbb-12.jpg

The SIU women take on Eastern Michigan in front of a small group of players’ family members in their first game of the season at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Take a peek at SIU’s athletic website and one might see the women’s basketball team has already played a game, losing 65-52 to Eastern Michigan in their season opener on Nov. 25.

But when the Salukis get back on the floor Saturday against Austin Peay at Banterra Center, it will feel like another opening day of sorts for coach Cindy Stein.

“Absolutely,” she said when asked if that were true earlier this week. “We didn’t like the results with Eastern Michigan, but it was great to get your feet wet, and then we had to pause again. This is a young group when it comes to experience and depth, and we have to keep teaching.”

SIU’s seven-day pause because of a positive COVID-19 test in its program erased a trip to Memphis on Nov. 29, as well as its yearly appearance in the Compass Challenge at Eastern Illinois last weekend.

More importantly, it denied a team with just two returning starters, one of whom came off the bench in the season opener, an opportunity to gain game experience. It kept Stein from perhaps getting a better feel for who can do what with who in game situations.

And in some ways, it knocked them back on the Monopoly board to go. They haven’t traveled the whole board yet, haven’t passed go, haven’t collected $200, haven’t even won a game.

All they’ve done so far is wind up in COVID jail.

“There’s nothing like COVID to give you life lessons,” Stein said. “You have to follow all the protocols, so that you have kids who are progressing with no symptoms. There’s different protocols with each of them. All we’re doing is focusing on getting ourselves better.”

The next six days, barring more coronavirus postponements, could enable the Salukis to learn much more about themselves. Picking up Austin Peay (2-0) on two days’ notice and a trip to UT Martin on Tuesday gives them four games in six days, since they were already scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday and Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.

Those games, along with a Dec. 22 trip to Illinois, mean that SIU will get six non-conference games before starting Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year’s Day at home against Evansville. How many they win isn’t really a concern to Stein.

“We’re just trying to get our rotations better before conference play,” she said. “We’re just trying to get a team together and get some consistency, work through some rusty spots. We’re working on things that we’ve wanted to work on.”

As was the case before the loss to Eastern Michigan, Stein isn’t certain which five players will constitute the lineup, saying only that practice will make that determination. No matter which five are on the floor, though, they’ll all have to defend hard against an opponent that’s scored 88 and 90 points in starting the year 2-0.

Regardless of who’s playing, Stein and the Salukis are happiest that they’ll get to play again after sitting on a loss for 17 long days.

“Everyone was excited to get back and see each other’s face,” she said of the return to practice. “They’ve had good energy. Anything can change at any time, so we’ll just do the best we can.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Austin Peay at SIU

When: Saturday, 3:04 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (no fans allowed), Carbondale

Records: Austin Peay 2-0, SIU 0-1

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: ESPN+ (Connor Onion, Mike Trude)

Austin Peay update: This will be the first game in 14 days for the Governors, who if nothing else have shown they can score a pile of points in the first two games. They opened Nov. 25 with an 88-78 win at North Alabama, then outgunned Division II Trevecca 90-76 on Nov. 28. Of course, neither of those two teams are to be confused with South Carolina or Connecticut, so there’s that. But Austin Peay has good reason to believe it can finish better than sixth or ninth, the predicted landing spots from the OVC’s preseason media/coaches-SIDs poll. The players to watch are G Brianah Ferby (20 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and G Shay-Lee Kirby (12.5 ppg). The Governors lost two games to COVID-19, as Mississippi Valley State and Florida State had to back out on them. They’re still hoping to play the Seminoles.

SIU update: The mantra for coach Cindy Stein is “we’re just trying to get better now.” Four games in six days will be one way of doing that. A team with a lot of young players in its rotation needs game experience like a tree needs sunlight, and barring any other cancellations, the Salukis will get plenty of that from Saturday through Thursday night. Complicating matters for this game, though, is that it was finals week at SIU. Stein said Tuesday was the first time she had most of her team together for a practice since before the program’s seven-day pause on November 27 that canceled a trip to Memphis and the yearly appearance at the Compass Challenge. Can the Salukis resemble a more cohesive unit on offense after a 17-day hiatus from game action? The answer is likely to determine their success in this one.

