SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis return to action at SEMO

Here’s a list of things that the SIU women’s basketball team has done since Nov. 14: Hit the books, practice, scrimmage, take a day off to celebrate Thanksgiving, practice, scrimmage and hit the books again.

Here’s one thing the Salukis haven’t done in that stretch: Play a game.

That’s what makes Tuesday night’s trip to Southeast Missouri State an unpredictable venture. Not only is it their first game in 16 days, it also comes after an 0-2 start to the year that included an ugly 67-46 loss at Missouri-Kansas City before the season halted.

“The schedule hasn’t come out quite the way we would have liked it to,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein on Monday, “but that’s the way it’s happened.”

The Salukis were supposed to play on Wednesday in Banterra Center against IUPUI, but that game was canceled on Nov. 21 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Tier I personnel in the Jaguars’ program.

Which meant six more days of sitting on a defeat that sat well with precisely no one in the program. It was a 180-degree turn from a season-opening 59-49 loss Nov. 9 at No. 15 Tennessee, where SIU led 47-42 with 5:27 left and could have won except for an offensive drought in the endgame.

All the positives the Salukis took back on the bus home from Knoxville never made it to Kansas City. They hit only 25 percent of their shots and committed 13 turnovers against an opponent without the athleticism or length of Tennessee.

The defense, which was all hustle at Tennessee, wasn’t quite up to that standard against UMKC. The Roos hit better than 46 percent from the field in building a 33-14 halftime lead and pounded SIU 45-31 on the glass.

In examining the Salukis following the blowout in Kansas City, Stein said it was a variety of factors that led to the one-sided setback.

“We didn’t execute as well as we needed to,” she said. “We didn’t make the adjustments we needed. We had some turnovers and our floor balance wasn’t what we needed. Floor balance is a critical part of the game.”

Live-ball turnovers can be the worst thing to happen to a team’s floor balance, particularly if a guard over-penetrates and loses the ball. Then a frontcourt player has to try to get back to prevent the opponents’ transition game. UMKC outscored SIU 13-2 on the fast break, an illustrator of the fact the Salukis weren’t a connected team.

One way to get connected is to make shots. SIU is 33 of 110 in the first two games, which is an easy way to lose. Teams tend to exert more energy on defense when the ball is going through the hole consistently.

If the law of averages is any indication, Makenzie Silvey probably isn’t going to hit 17.9 percent of her shots all year, nor is Peyton McCallister going to keep stumbling along at 3 of 22. Regression to the mean is a real thing.

Stein and the Salukis hope it happens sooner instead of later.

“You always feel good when you make a few shots,” she said.

DAWG BITES

Stein said Monday that it’s not known if the NCAA will allow SIU to claim a forfeit win over IUPUI, even though the team’s conferences – MVC and Horizon League – says teams who forfeit due to COVID-19 must forfeit by rule. … This will be the first of three games in five days for the Salukis this week. They travel to Macomb this weekend for the Compass Classic, which they had to skip last year due to one of their coronavirus pauses. They play Eastern Illinois at 4 p.m. Friday and either Northern Illinois or host Western Illinois on Saturday. … Silvey needs just 4 points to pass SIU Hall of Famer Amy Rakers for third on the program’s all-time scoring list.

