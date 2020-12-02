SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis schedule game with Saint Louis

Should the SIU women’s basketball team make it through their seven-day pause without another positive test for COVID-19, they’ll restart their season two days earlier than scheduled.
The Salukis on Wednesday scheduled a non-conference game for Dec. 11 with Saint Louis at Banterra Center that will tip at 1 p.m. That will be the lead act in a women’s-men’s doubleheader that day, as the men are slated to host Murray State at 6 p.m. that night.
Playing SLU will allow SIU to make up for canceling its Sunday game at Memphis. The school ceased its program for a week after learning of a positive test by a player on Friday, which also erased its yearly appearance at the Compass Challenge this weekend at Eastern Illinois.
The positive test came about 48 hours after the Salukis opened their season Nov. 25 at home with a 65-52 loss to Eastern Michigan. SIU went to great lengths to promote safety, not allowing fans except for players’ relatives and spacing bench areas out from near the scorer’s tables to behind the baskets.
Everyone in the building had to pass a temperature check before being allowed to enter. Coaches and players wore masks while on the bench. The only people in the building who weren’t required to don masks were players on the court and game officials.
This will be the second straight year that the Salukis will host the Billikens. SIU won last year’s meeting 61-53 behind 18 points from Nicole Martin and 14 from Makenzie Silvey. It was its first win over SLU since 2008.
The Billikens are coming off a 19-13 season under veteran coach Lisa Stone, but have yet to start their campaign. Their scheduled opener on Sunday at home against Missouri was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Tigers’ program, and has not been rescheduled. Ironically, Saint Louis is now scheduled to open the season on Friday night at home against the same Memphis team the Salukis were to meet on Sunday.
By playing the Billikens, SIU will now have five non-conference games before it starts Missouri Valley Conference play sometime after Christmas. It will host Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 13 and Kansas City on Dec. 17 before a Dec. 22 trip to Illinois.
The Valley will release a new conference schedule this month, featuring two-game series against eight teams and a home-and-home against a team’s travel partner. The Salukis’ travel partner is preseason favorite and 21st-ranked Missouri State.
It’s not known if SIU will look to add another non-conference game in December.
