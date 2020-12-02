SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis schedule game with Saint Louis

Should the SIU women’s basketball team make it through their seven-day pause without another positive test for COVID-19, they’ll restart their season two days earlier than scheduled.

The Salukis on Wednesday scheduled a non-conference game for Dec. 11 with Saint Louis at Banterra Center that will tip at 1 p.m. That will be the lead act in a women’s-men’s doubleheader that day, as the men are slated to host Murray State at 6 p.m. that night.

Playing SLU will allow SIU to make up for canceling its Sunday game at Memphis. The school ceased its program for a week after learning of a positive test by a player on Friday, which also erased its yearly appearance at the Compass Challenge this weekend at Eastern Illinois.

The positive test came about 48 hours after the Salukis opened their season Nov. 25 at home with a 65-52 loss to Eastern Michigan. SIU went to great lengths to promote safety, not allowing fans except for players’ relatives and spacing bench areas out from near the scorer’s tables to behind the baskets.

Everyone in the building had to pass a temperature check before being allowed to enter. Coaches and players wore masks while on the bench. The only people in the building who weren’t required to don masks were players on the court and game officials.