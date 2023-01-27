SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis search for correct combo against Northern Iowa

So what’s worse? Losing by 56 or losing by 14 after taking a lead into the fourth quarter?
SIU’s women’s basketball team has endured both experiences in the last week and coach Kelly Bond-White said after Thursday night’s 87-73 Missouri Valley Conference defeat to Drake that both are simply part of the journey.
“We have to go through these moments for us to get better,” she said. “We have to find the right combination. For three quarters, we had the right combination.”
But being outscored 24-9 in the fourth period continues the search for the correct combo that has eluded the Salukis (7-11, 4-5) in five of their last six games. The arrival of Northern Iowa into Banterra Center at 2 p.m. Saturday won’t make that hunt any easier.
Thursday evening’s fourth quarter collapse extended the season’s palindromic theme. After starting the year 1-5 with a 52-point loss to current No. 23 Middle Tennessee, SIU went 5-1 in the next six games, including three straight wins to open MVC play.
People are also reading…
But the Salukis have gone from 5-1 to 1-5 – again. And it’s happened in frustrating fashion. In four of those five losses, they’ve led in the second half, and they’ve owned fourth quarter leads in three of those defeats.
Defensive shortcomings have impacted all those defeats. SIU allowed Drake to hit nearly 58% of its field goal attempts. The inability to clog up the Bulldogs’ high-low sets, secondary break or keep their posts from getting transition layups simply ruined the Salukis’ chances.
“You go back to the film and watch (players) stand straight up and down to get a breath, that will kill you,” Bond-White said. “You’ve got to get into a stance and be willing to fight for 40 minutes. When we did that, we forced 19 turnovers.
“We got some big steals down there, so when we got into our positions and (passing) lanes, we were good. But you can’t relax for a minute, not when you’re seeing the top offensive teams in the league.”
UNI (12-6, 7-2) averages 74.4 ppg, just above SIU for second in the Valley. The Panthers can hurt you from all five positions, led mostly by talented post Grace Boffeli and her 15.6 ppg on 54.4% shooting from the field.
Maya McDermott, Emerson Green and Kayla Laube all hit at least 36.9% of their 3-pointers. The Salukis have to lock into solid rotations from the jump or UNI could do the same thing that Drake did.
“You can’t give up (101) and 87 points,” Bond-White said, referring to Belmont’s point total in a 101-45 blowout Sunday and Drake’s production. “That’s not going to win you any games. We just have to get back and be solid defensively. We have to get back to locking folks down like we were doing when we were winning.”
This is the second of a four-game homestand for SIU, which next week hosts travel partner Missouri State on Wednesday night before welcoming Valparaiso on Feb. 4. The Salukis are only 3-5 at home.
Ashley Jones leads the attack at 15.4 ppg and is coming off a career-high 30 points against Drake, hitting 11 of 21 shots.