SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis search for correct combo against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa at SIU

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN3 (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Northern Iowa 12-6, 7-2; SIU 7-11, 4-5

SIU Update: Can the Salukis forget about the ugly ending to Thursday night’s 87-73 MVC loss to Drake, which it led by three quarters before being outscored 24-9 in the fourth? That alone might decide if they’ll have a chance to win on Saturday. It was predictable that SIU would show pride after being embarrassed 101-45 Sunday at Belmont and it more than equaled Drake in taking a 64-63 edge going to the fourth quarter. But it unraveled in a mix of missed shots and poor transition defense during the final 10 minutes. Ashley Jones was magnificent most of Thursday night, scoring a career-high 30 points on 11 of 21 shooting and also dishing out a team-high five assists.

Northern Iowa Update: Just SIU’s luck that the Panthers will come into town chapped after blowing a 14-point second half lead in a 71-67 loss Thursday night at Missouri State. UNI coach Tanya Warren called the loss “extremely disappointing,” according to the game story on the school’s website, and also said her team lost their poise down the stretch. The Panthers are an inside-out team offensively, relying on Grace Boffeli (15.6 ppg, 8.4 rebounds) and Maya McDermott (14.3 ppg). UNI is also solid defensively, allowing opponents to make just 39.7% of their field goal attempts and forcing nearly 17 turnovers per game. But it makes only 63.3% at the foul line.