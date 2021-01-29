SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis seek better execution at Loyola

There are legitimate reasons why the SIU women are struggling to develop a rhythm or identity, most of which are related to three lengthy COVID-19 breaks that have kept them from playing games for a combined 47 days.

But coach Cindy Stein, who remains mindful of the fact this bizarre season won’t reach the halfway mark until the Salukis play Saturday and Sunday at Loyola, knows their execution must improve if they are to find success in the underrated Missouri Valley Conference.

“It could have been better down the stretch,” she said of their 61-44 loss Wednesday at league-leading Missouri State. “Sometimes, it’s been about inexperience for most of them. But some people who had the ball down the stretch Wednesday should have known better.”

Ten games into a season that is scheduled to go for at least 14 more games, depending on how long SIU lasts in March’s conference tournament, the team is averaging just 60.8 points per game and shooting under 40 percent from the field.