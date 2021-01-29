SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis seek better execution at Loyola

There are legitimate reasons why the SIU women are struggling to develop a rhythm or identity, most of which are related to three lengthy COVID-19 breaks that have kept them from playing games for a combined 47 days.
But coach Cindy Stein, who remains mindful of the fact this bizarre season won’t reach the halfway mark until the Salukis play Saturday and Sunday at Loyola, knows their execution must improve if they are to find success in the underrated Missouri Valley Conference.
“It could have been better down the stretch,” she said of their 61-44 loss Wednesday at league-leading Missouri State. “Sometimes, it’s been about inexperience for most of them. But some people who had the ball down the stretch Wednesday should have known better.”
Ten games into a season that is scheduled to go for at least 14 more games, depending on how long SIU lasts in March’s conference tournament, the team is averaging just 60.8 points per game and shooting under 40 percent from the field.
Of the eight players who see the most playing time – at least 17.5 minutes per game – half are connecting on less than 38 percent of their shots. The Salukis (5-5, 2-3) are canning less than 29 percent on 3-pointers, creating an effective shooting percentage of just under 44 percent. A mark of 50 percent or better in that department is considered ideal.
A combination of factors are hampering that success rate. In the last six games, SIU has, with the exception of 18-point wins over Evansville, played Missouri, Bradley twice and Missouri State. Those are the three most athletic teams on its schedule so far.
Playing those games with constantly-changing rosters because of coronavirus hasn’t helped. Of the 13 players on the roster, just four – Payton McCallister, Caitlin Link, Quierra Love and Adrianna Katcher – have played in every game.
Leading scorers Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer missed the New Year’s weekend sweep over Evansville while adhering to pandemic protocol. Senior forward Awa Keita (knee) hasn’t played yet this year and freshman Sydney Prochaska (shoulder) is medically redshirting.
Stein isn’t hunting excuses, but when a team’s lineup and bench stay in flux, it is difficult to build chemistry and find that elusive groove.
“You have limitations at practice and then when you get in a game, everything happens so fast,” she said. “Players get too anxious, but you have to learn to adjust in a game.”
Ironically, if Stein and the Salukis are looking for a model as to how they can become a more dangerous foe despite battling COVID-19 interruptions, a view to the other sideline this weekend might be a good idea.
Loyola (5-4, 3-2) experienced its own lengthy coronavirus pause after splitting a New Year’s weekend home series with Indiana State. The Ramblers saw four games postponed, including SIU’s scheduled visit to Chicago two weekends ago.
Since returning to action last week, Loyola has posted impressive road wins against Valparaiso and Bradley. The Ramblers came within a bucket of sweeping the same Braves’ squad that rang up 22 and 12-point wins over the Salukis in Peoria.
“The most important thing you have to get better and that’s what they have done,” Stein said of Loyola. “They think they match up well with us and we think we can match up with them. It’s going to come down to concentrating on defense and staying patient on offense.”