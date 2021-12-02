 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set for EIU at Compass Challenge

111121-spt-siutenn2

SIU's Makenzie Silvey pushes the ball up the court on Wednesday night during a game against Tennessee in Knoxville, TN.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

The SIU women's basketball team starts play in the Compass Challenge at 4 p.m. on Friday at Western Illinois University in Macomb, battling Eastern Illinois.

Coming off a 78-61 win at Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday night that improved them to 1-2, the Salukis aim for their third straight Compass championship in as many tries. They won the event in 2018 and 2019 before sitting out last year because of a COVID-19 pause.

SIU hit 60 percent of its field goals at SEMO, its best mark in a game since 2009. Makenzie Silvey broke out with 21 points and eight assists, passing SIU Hall of Famer Amy Rakers for third on the school's all-time scoring list.

Eastern Illinois (4-0) is coming off an 0-3 trip to Hawaii's Thanksgiving weekend tournament with losses to the host school, Gonzaga and Utah. The Panthers boast earlier wins over MVC schools Indiana State and Evansville.

The winner plays either tourney host Western Illinois or Northern Illinois at 6 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title, while the loser takes on the WIU-NIU loser for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday. 

