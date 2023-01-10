SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set for game at Missouri State

The SIU women's basketball team starts a four-game road trip on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference contest against Missouri State.

The Salukis (6-7, 3-1) are coming off a 59-56 home loss on Jan. 7 against Illinois State. They led 56-54 after Quierra Love splashed a 3-pointer in the last minute, but a defensive error left Paige Robinson open in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Redbirds.

History isn't on SIU's side in this one. It hasn't won at Missouri State since 2006. That includes a one-point defeat last year, when the Salukis won their first MVC regular season title in 15 years.

The Bears (8-5, 3-1) are part of a six-way tie for first place in the Valley that also includes SIU. They routed Bradley 87-54 on Jan. 7 in their last game.

The Salukis continue the road trip on Saturday in Chicago against league newcomer UIC.