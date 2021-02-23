 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set to face No. 23 MIssouri State
0 comments
SIU Women’s Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set to face No. 23 MIssouri State

{{featured_button_text}}
SIU women's basketball

SIU forward Rachel Pudlowski (33) goes up to the basket during a game against Indiana State on Saturday at the Hulman Center in Terra Haute, Indiana. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

All hard work and no reward leads to an unsatisfied, downhearted basketball team.

Little wonder that the SIU women have felt pretty good at practice this week in preparation for Wednesday night’s visit from No. 23 Missouri State. After all, winning really is the cure for what ails all.

Last weekend’s 15 and 24-point wins at Indiana State didn’t just stop a streak of eight losses in nine games for the Salukis (8-10, 5-8). They marked an offensive breakthrough roughly two months in the waiting.

And while any mention of last weekend should carry with it the caveat that the Sycamores are the Missouri Valley Conference’s worst defensive team and were coming off a 23-day COVID-19 pause, it should also be noted that SIU hadn’t topped 79 points all year until Friday night’s 84-69 victory.

Also, it canned 54.8 percent and 55.6 percent from the field in those wins, notching assists on nearly three-fourths of their baskets. All those made buckets also took pressure off and improved the team’s defense.

“I’ve always said that when a kid makes a shot, they run down the floor a lot quicker than when they miss,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “It brings a lot more energy and you rely on your instincts more. And basketball is also a game of instincts.”

It is also, as former college basketball coach turned commentator Seth Greenberg is fond of saying, a make-and-miss game. And if SIU is to keep the Bears (15-2, 11-0) from clinching the Valley title outright on its home court, it will have to make at a much better pace that it did in last month’s meeting in Springfield.

While that was the Salukis’ first game after an 18-day coronavirus break, they also experienced the same problems nearly everyone else has when faced with Missouri State’s height and physical play.

They hit only 26 percent from the field and managed a measly four assists on 13 field goals, a condemnation of a lack of ball and player movement. That SIU had the game within nine points in the last five minutes before falling 61-44 was solely because of a great second half defensive effort, not because it ever executed consistently on offense or finished at the rim.

“The biggest thing with Mo State is you have to handle the physicality of the game,” Stein said. “They are bigger than we are, so it tends to be very physical.”

On paper, the Salukis aren’t all that well-equipped to deal with it. Abby Brockmeyer (sprained ankle) will miss her fifth straight game. Gabby Walker, Rachel Pudlowski and freshman Adrianna Katcher must battle successfully with taller timber while avoiding crippling foul trouble.

The path to victory for SIU looks something like this: Making 3-pointers early that would open up the lane for penetration or one-on-one post-ups, taking care of the ball and at least matching the Bears on the glass. They possess a plus 9.2 advantage per game and are second in Division I with a .787 defensive rebounding percentage.

The good news for the Salukis is that senior Makenzie Silvey is at the top of her game. She averaged 23.5 ppg last weekend at Indiana State, earning Valley Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Stein, who more or less forecast a Silvey surge earlier this month, said this stretch is the first time she’s resembled the sharp-shooter she was her first three seasons.

“It’s the most comfortable I’ve seen her all year,” Stein said. “That’s the Mak we see in practice every day, so it was nice to see her play like that.”

If SIU is to repeat last January’s memorable 70-68 upset of Missouri State in the Bears’ last visit to Carbondale, it’s likely Silvey will have to stay in her comfort zone.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Missouri State at SIU

When: Wednesday, 6:04 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (no fans allowed), Carbondale

Records: Missouri State 15-2, 11-0; SIU 8-10, 5-8

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: ESPN3

Missouri State update: The Bears’ next win wraps up the Valley regular season title and top seed for next month’s conference tournament in Moline. But barring an epic, unforeseen collapse down the stretch, they are headed for the NCAA Tournament one way or the other. They are ranked 24th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which is roughly equivalent to a 6th seed in the tournament, and own an 11-2 record when playing Quad 1 or 2 opposition. Among their 15 wins is a neutral-court decision over Big Ten frontrunner Maryland, which when last seen Tuesday was hanging up 111 points on Iowa. The Terps, who lead Division I in scoring at more than 93 ppg, managed only 72 when playing Missouri State. The Bears had a considerably easier time dealing with SIU last month in Springfield during a 61-44 decision that marked their lowest point allowance in a Valley game in three years.

SIU update: The Salukis won’t have leading scorer and rebounder Abby Brockmeyer (sprained left ankle) for a fifth straight game, not the optimum scenario to face a Top 25 team at home. But at least they carry some confidence into the gym after finally breaking their road losing streak last week in Terre-dise by thumping Indiana State 84-69 and 76-52. SIU exhibited great ball movement in that series, racking up a combined 46 assists on 64 made baskets. Of course, the Sycamores own the Valley’s worst scoring defense and Missouri State has the second-best at 58.9 ppg, so expecting another high 70s-low 80s scoring outburst is unrealistic. Still, the Salukis have a path to victory. It will likely require a good start from 3-point land that would open up the lane, keeping turnovers to 12 or less and not getting killed on the glass.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News