SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set to face No. 23 MIssouri State

All hard work and no reward leads to an unsatisfied, downhearted basketball team.

Little wonder that the SIU women have felt pretty good at practice this week in preparation for Wednesday night’s visit from No. 23 Missouri State. After all, winning really is the cure for what ails all.

Last weekend’s 15 and 24-point wins at Indiana State didn’t just stop a streak of eight losses in nine games for the Salukis (8-10, 5-8). They marked an offensive breakthrough roughly two months in the waiting.

And while any mention of last weekend should carry with it the caveat that the Sycamores are the Missouri Valley Conference’s worst defensive team and were coming off a 23-day COVID-19 pause, it should also be noted that SIU hadn’t topped 79 points all year until Friday night’s 84-69 victory.

Also, it canned 54.8 percent and 55.6 percent from the field in those wins, notching assists on nearly three-fourths of their baskets. All those made buckets also took pressure off and improved the team’s defense.

“I’ve always said that when a kid makes a shot, they run down the floor a lot quicker than when they miss,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “It brings a lot more energy and you rely on your instincts more. And basketball is also a game of instincts.”