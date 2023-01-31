SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set to host Missouri State

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team (7-12) will play the third of its four-game homestand at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Missouri State (12-7).

QUICK HITS

SIU is coming off of a pair of losses last weekend against Drake and Northern Iowa. In their last game against the Panthers, the Salukis fell, 94-81, despite scoring what ended up being tied for their highest scoring output in the last seven games.

The Salukis enter Wednesday's matchup versus the Lady Bears with a record of 7-12 overall and 4-6 in conference play. SIU shot 52.4% from the field and 84.6% at the free throw line, but were just 4-for-16 from three-point range.

SIU was out-rebounded, 39-22, by Northern Iowa in the loss. Despite the loss, it was another strong day for Ashley Jones. Jones scored a team-high 22 points and had six assists, while also shooting 9-for-15 from the field. Jones was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for the first time in her career after her performances against Drake and UNI. The graduate student averaged 26.0 points-per-game on 56% shooting to go along with 5.5 assists-per-game during the two-game week.

The Salukis currently sit in 10th place in the conference standings entering the second half of the Valley schedule. They are one of five teams to have a 4-6 league record, with the other four teams being Murray State, UIC, Evansville, and Indiana State.

Only Missouri State averages more offensive rebounds than SIU, as the Salukis are grabbing 12.1 offensive boards on a game-by-game basis.

The Salukis are top three in the conference in steals, assists, and blocks this season. They lead the conference in steals (10.05), are second in blocks (4.32), and are third in assists (14.58). In terms of steals, SIU is 40th in the NCAA while also being tied for 42nd in blocks.

LEADING THE SALUKIS

Jones is the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points-per-game. The average is tied for sixth in the conference with Evansville's Abby Feit. Jones has scored in double-figures in 15 games this season, and has scored over 20 points in six games, including in her last two appearances. The graduate student is ninth in the MVC in field-goal percentage (40%) and free throw shooting (77%), and is 11th in assists-per-game (3.3).

Quierra Love leads the team in assists and is fifth in the Valley, averaging 4.0 per game. Love's 2.1 assist/turnover ratio is third in the conference and 55th in the NCAA.

Promise Taylor is the conference's leader in blocks-per-game at 2.4, which also ranks 12th in the country. Taylor has had at least one block in nine straight games.

LOOKING AT MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State is fourth in the Valley and is one of three teams to hold a 7-3 conference record (Drake, Belmont). The Lady Bears are 12-7 overall and 7-3 in league play. The Lady Bears have won three straight games against Murray State, Northern Iowa, and Drake. Missouri State held a Drake offense that leads the Valley in scoring at 80.4 points-per-game to just 54 points in its 64-54 win in its last game.

Three different players scored in double-figures in the win, with Aniya Thomas, Sydney Wilson, and Jade Masogayo all crossing 10 points. Thomas leads the team in scoring on the season, averaging 14.2 points-per-game. Wilson (11.2) and Kennedy Taylor (11.1) are second and third on the team in the category.

Missouri State has a 60-30 all-time record against the Salukis. The two teams previously met on Jan. 11 in Springfield, Mo., with the Lady Bears earning a 78-57 win.