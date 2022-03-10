SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis take on Indiana State in its MVC tournament opener

MOLINE – It’s not every day you lose a game and win a championship.

When the SIU women trudged into their locker room Saturday at Valparaiso, they did so as 67-54 losers. Their eight-game winning streak was history. Some of them probably thought their hopes of an outright Missouri Valley Conference regular season title were toast.

And then they got the happy recap from Chicago: Loyola 60, Missouri State 42.

The losing team at Valparaiso was the champion.

“Definitely unusual,” admitted Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “An emotional roller-coaster.”

SIU gets right back on the ride Friday when it plays Indiana State in its MVC Tournament opener at TaxSlayer Center. As the top seed, the Salukis (20-8, 15-3) play the early game as long as they win and wear the white uniforms all weekend.

What other advantages do they gain by winning the regular season title? We look at three that just might help them break a 30-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Better matchups

SIU couldn’t have drawn up the tournament bracket any better had the Valley asked Stein to do it herself. All three teams that beat it in the regular season are locked away in the lower bracket, which is full of difficult matchups that will test every team.

As for the Salukis’ half of the draw? On Friday, they play a team that they beat twice in the regular season, both times by double figures. Should they make it to Saturday, they will again play a team that they beat twice in the regular season with an average victory margin in double digits.

They will also have more rest time than their opponent. Their foe on Friday will get about 18 hours after winning their play-in game to figure out a game plan, get their players some rest and tee it up against SIU.

Assuming the regal canines don’t flub the Friday game, they play on Saturday at 1:30. They would have nearly 24 hours to plot strategy and rest players. Their opponent wouldn’t get off the floor Friday until about 4:30, giving it 2 ½ hours less rest.

Then there’s this bit of trivia, courtesy of the Valley: Since 2006, when it included all 10 teams in the tourney, the top seed is 28-8 with six championships. No other seed has managed more than two titles.

Wakey, wakey

It’s easy to say now that it happened and didn’t really harm anything, but Stein feels the loss at Valparaiso could benefit her club this weekend.

“We probably needed it and I think we learned from it,” she said before practice Wednesday. “I don’t think anyone played to the standards they set for themselves. I think it woke us up.”

SIU hit just 19 of 60 shots from the field, 2 of 19 from 3 and 14 of 25 at the foul line. Even MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer wasn’t immune, finding early foul trouble and going just 8 of 16 at the foul line in an 18-point, 22-minute day.

The Salukis’ defense couldn’t take up slack. The Beacons canned 47.2 percent from the field and went 10 of 21 from 3. They even matched SIU 37-37 on the glass, a stunning development considering that Valpo’s rebound margin is the worst in the league at minus 8.6.

How did Stein react? She didn’t order up a late-night practice after the team flew into Marion to celebrate their MVC title. Quite the opposite; she gave them Sunday and Monday off to let them recharge their batteries for this week.

“It was more important that we go into Moline rested,” she said.

Sense of urgency

Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey, Gabby Walker and Caitlin Link are playing their last MVC Tournament. Payton McCallister might be. Stein is definitely coaching in her last MVC Tournament, as she’s retiring at season’s end.

There’s definitely a now-or-never feel about this group and that lends itself to a sense of urgency players don’t always feel when they’re freshmen, sophomores or juniors. They have accomplished things no one expects a team picked eighth in the preseason to accomplish.

They’ve been feted for their feats, earned the winner’s spoils and then some. Now it’s time to add to the legacy against teams all gunning for the same thing – the chance to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

“We don’t have to tell them that,” Stein said of what’s at stake. “It’s a given. The kids already know that stuff. The awards are nice, but the focus has to be doing what we do.

“Nothing should change.”

