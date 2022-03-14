SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to visit Purdue for WNIT

SIU found out its first round opponent for the Women’s NIT and got an unexpected, unpleasant surprise on top of it.

Despite multiple indications from the WNIT selection committee that it was likely to host a game, the Salukis were sent to Purdue for a 6 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network+.

SIU (21-9) won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title but lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament Saturday to Illinois State, giving it automatic entry into the WNIT. But despite a better NET ranking than the Boilermakers (76-80), the Salukis still have to travel.

MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer (16.3 ppg, 10.1 rebounds) will lead SIU into its third game of the year with a Big Ten opponent. The Salukis stopped Illinois 66-51 on Dec. 19 but were routed 70-37 at No. 8 Indiana on Dec. 23.

Super-senior Makenzie Silvey (15.7 ppg) needs just eight points to become the first player in program history to top the 2,000-point mark. SIU also gets 12.4 ppg and 6.2 rebounds out of super-senior Gabby Walker.

Purdue (16-14) improved by nine wins in its first season under coach Katie Gearlds, who took the program over on Sept. 17 after the retirement of long-time coach Sharon Versyp. The Boilermakers averaged nearly eight made 3-pointers per game, with Madison Layden leading the team in scoring at 11.6 ppg.

Abbey Ellis and Ra Shaya Kyle each averaged 11 ppg for Purdue. Four other players chip in between 7.0 and 9.4 ppg. The Boilermakers score 69 ppg and allow 67.3, holding opponents to 27.6 percent accuracy on 3s.

The Salukis and Purdue have three common opponents. SIU won two of three against Illinois State and the Boilermakers beat the Redbirds 76-64 in November at Redbird Arena. Purdue swept two meetings with Illinois and lost both matchups with Indiana.

The teams have played 10 games in their series, winning five each. The Salukis earned a 64-61 win in their last matchup on Nov. 20, 2016, one of the more significant wins of Cindy Stein’s nine-year run in Carbondale. Carlie Corrigan scored 18 points and Lauren Hartman grabbed 16 rebounds as SIU established a 38-26 halftime lead and then held off the Boilermakers down the stretch.

The winner of this game will meet either Marquette or Ball State, who play Wednesday night in Milwaukee, in the second round. That game would take place no earlier than Saturday.

