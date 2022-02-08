 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
SIU Women’s Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis travel to Indiana State

  • Updated
  • 0
020522-spt-siu-wbb-12.jpg

SIU guard Caitlin Link (5) celebrates as SIU head coach Cindy Stein applauds her team’s effort during the fourth quarter against Missouri State at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. 

 Byron Hetzler

The SIU women’s basketball team did something unusual this weekend. And it wasn’t the frustrating 53-52 loss Sunday at Missouri State that knocked it out of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Instead, the Salukis actually flew to and from Springfield, a decision that saved it two grueling five-hour bus trips through the bootheel and the southern part of Missouri.

“It was nice to fly home and get back by 10 p.m. Sunday night,” admitted coach Cindy Stein. “You know, the kids have to go to class so we have to keep them sharp.”

Stein is hoping that taking flight for the last road trip saves some energy for the bus ride to Terre Haute, where SIU (12-7, 7-2) starts a stretch of three Valley games in five days with a Wednesday night tipoff at Indiana State.

Just like the date at Missouri State, this one was rescheduled from last month when COVID-19 protocol sidelined the Salukis’ opponent. Stein stumped for the conference to play this one on Jan. 31, two days after SIU dumped Evansville 75-62 on the Purple Aces’ floor, but the Valley slotted it between Missouri State and a Friday night home game with Northern Iowa.

People are also reading…

“The way it worked out, we play the three most physical teams in the conference back-to-back-to-back," said Stein. “That was part of the thought process about flying vs. the bus ride to Missouri State.”

And from the sound of things, the Salukis will need full fuel tanks at Indiana State, a worry not many Valley teams had over the last two years. The Sycamores went 10-40 in that time and 21-59 in coach Vicki Hall’s three seasons, which is why they made a coaching change.

Chad Killinger got the job and the difference has been striking. When SIU went 9-16 last year, its last three wins came at Indiana State’s expense. It scored 84, 76 and 90 points in those games, remarkable numbers for a team that averaged barely 60 ppg.

Two of those wins came with Abby Brockmeyer on the shelf with an ankle injury. One almost had the feeling that when the Salukis ran their plays correctly, air would have about as much a chance of stopping them as the Sycamores did.

That’s no longer the case at Indiana State (10-10, 5-4). It’s forcing 20.6 turnovers and making 11.1 steals per game, limiting the opposition to 63.2 ppg on 42.2 percent shooting.

“They throw you off-kilter a little bit,” Stein said. “They make it very chaotic. They are feisty. Chad has gotten all of his kids to play hard and you can see them gaining confidence with each game.”

Simply put, the Sycamores are now the type of foe that can turn a tough loss into a losing streak if SIU isn’t ready. The point of emphasis since time expired at Missouri State has been simple: Turn the page.

“I would tell you that most kids get over a loss a lot quicker than coaches do,” said Stein, laughing. “We just have to learn from it and get ready for the next one.”

DAWG BITES

Makenzie Silvey (18.1) and Brockmeyer (16.2) remain the top two scorers in the Valley, but Gabby Walker (13.4) dropped from third to eighth as the result of going scoreless in 22 foul-plagued minutes at Missouri State. … Stein said one thing that caused SIU to endure a 4:03 scoring drought Sunday to end the game was that it had just five possessions. Missouri State grabbed multiple offensive boards on two possessions that kept the Salukis from getting the ball for more than a minute. … This game features the top two foul shooters in MVC games. Indiana State’s Del’Janae Williams hits 86.7 percent and Silvey connects on 85.7 percent.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

SIU at Indiana State

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Hulman Center (9,000), Terre Haute

Records: SIU 12-7, 7-2; Indiana State 10-10, 5-4

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Trey Reamer

TV: The Valley on ESPN

SIU update: The key to this game for the Salukis will be handling Indiana State’s defensive pressure. SIU commits 13.6 turnovers per game, while the Sycamores force 20.6 and average 11.1 steals per game. If the Salukis can value the ball and get it inside, they should have opportunities to score or get to the line. Indiana State’s opponents have made nearly as many free throws (298) as it has tried (321). Don’t be surprised if SIU tries to get Gabby Walker going inside right off the bat after she failed to score in 22 minutes Sunday at Missouri State, thanks to early foul trouble and tough defense by the Bears. The emergence of freshmen Tyranny Brown and Laniah Randle has given the Salukis much-needed depth and a jolt of athleticism off the bench.

Indiana State update: One of two Indiana-based schools in the Valley that hired a new coach, the Sycamores have become a vastly different squad under Chad Killinger. They have forged a scrappy identity that the program frankly didn’t have the last couple of years, as borne out by the number of turnovers they’ve forced. Del’Janae Williams is their leading scorer at 13.7 ppg and is one of four players on the roster averaging more than a steal per game; she paces the squad at 2.3. Their task will be to do something few Valley opponents have come close to doing in SIU’s first nine games: Speed up a team that is very comfortable in a halfcourt game. Indiana State has already matched its total number of wins from the last two years.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News