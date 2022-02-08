SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis travel to Indiana State

The SIU women’s basketball team did something unusual this weekend. And it wasn’t the frustrating 53-52 loss Sunday at Missouri State that knocked it out of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Instead, the Salukis actually flew to and from Springfield, a decision that saved it two grueling five-hour bus trips through the bootheel and the southern part of Missouri.

“It was nice to fly home and get back by 10 p.m. Sunday night,” admitted coach Cindy Stein. “You know, the kids have to go to class so we have to keep them sharp.”

Stein is hoping that taking flight for the last road trip saves some energy for the bus ride to Terre Haute, where SIU (12-7, 7-2) starts a stretch of three Valley games in five days with a Wednesday night tipoff at Indiana State.

Just like the date at Missouri State, this one was rescheduled from last month when COVID-19 protocol sidelined the Salukis’ opponent. Stein stumped for the conference to play this one on Jan. 31, two days after SIU dumped Evansville 75-62 on the Purple Aces’ floor, but the Valley slotted it between Missouri State and a Friday night home game with Northern Iowa.

“The way it worked out, we play the three most physical teams in the conference back-to-back-to-back," said Stein. “That was part of the thought process about flying vs. the bus ride to Missouri State.”

And from the sound of things, the Salukis will need full fuel tanks at Indiana State, a worry not many Valley teams had over the last two years. The Sycamores went 10-40 in that time and 21-59 in coach Vicki Hall’s three seasons, which is why they made a coaching change.

Chad Killinger got the job and the difference has been striking. When SIU went 9-16 last year, its last three wins came at Indiana State’s expense. It scored 84, 76 and 90 points in those games, remarkable numbers for a team that averaged barely 60 ppg.

Two of those wins came with Abby Brockmeyer on the shelf with an ankle injury. One almost had the feeling that when the Salukis ran their plays correctly, air would have about as much a chance of stopping them as the Sycamores did.

That’s no longer the case at Indiana State (10-10, 5-4). It’s forcing 20.6 turnovers and making 11.1 steals per game, limiting the opposition to 63.2 ppg on 42.2 percent shooting.

“They throw you off-kilter a little bit,” Stein said. “They make it very chaotic. They are feisty. Chad has gotten all of his kids to play hard and you can see them gaining confidence with each game.”

Simply put, the Sycamores are now the type of foe that can turn a tough loss into a losing streak if SIU isn’t ready. The point of emphasis since time expired at Missouri State has been simple: Turn the page.

“I would tell you that most kids get over a loss a lot quicker than coaches do,” said Stein, laughing. “We just have to learn from it and get ready for the next one.”

DAWG BITES

Makenzie Silvey (18.1) and Brockmeyer (16.2) remain the top two scorers in the Valley, but Gabby Walker (13.4) dropped from third to eighth as the result of going scoreless in 22 foul-plagued minutes at Missouri State. … Stein said one thing that caused SIU to endure a 4:03 scoring drought Sunday to end the game was that it had just five possessions. Missouri State grabbed multiple offensive boards on two possessions that kept the Salukis from getting the ball for more than a minute. … This game features the top two foul shooters in MVC games. Indiana State’s Del’Janae Williams hits 86.7 percent and Silvey connects on 85.7 percent.

