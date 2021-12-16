SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis travel to Middle Tennessee

The SIU women's basketball team looks for its third straight win Friday night when it visits Middle Tennessee for a 6 o'clock tip-off in Murfreesboro.

The Salukis (4-3) took a 69-54 victory at UT Martin on Wednesday night, marking the first time this year they've been above .500. Makenzie Silvey bombed in five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points, while Abby Brockmeyer added 13. Gabby Walker and Laniah Randle each contributed 10 points.

SIU connected on 52.2 percent of its field goals and 46.2 percent from 3 against an opponent that entered the game allowing just over 50 ppg. It also owned a 31-23 advantage in rebounding, with Walker grabbing six.

Middle Tennessee (7-2) is coming off a 77-76 loss Saturday at Troy on a putback with 0.5 seconds remaining. The Blue Raiders won the Sun Belt Tournament title last year and stayed competitive with Tennessee for three quarters before losing in the tourney's first round.

Middle Tennessee has won both previous meetings with the Salukis, although the last one occurred 18 years ago.

SIU returns home to host Big Ten foe Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday.

