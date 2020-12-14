SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try for sweep of OVC opponents

The SIU women look to pull off their version of the Ohio Valley Conference triple crown Tuesday.
After sweeping weekend games with Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State, the Salukis visit defending OVC regular season champ UT Martin for a 5 p.m. tip. It will be the first road test for SIU (2-1), which saw its first three scheduled road games canceled after a positive COVID-19 test put its program in a seven-day pause on Nov. 27.
To beat the Skyhawks, the Salukis will have to at least contain 6-2 senior forward Chelsey Perry, who is the preseason OVC Player of the Year. Perry registered 26 points in a loss at No. 5 Louisville, then lit up Samford for 31 and 11 rebounds in a road win on Dec. 8.
An All-America candidate, Perry will test an SIU defense that through three games, appears to be even better than it was last year, when it allowed the second-fewest points in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Salukis are yielding 56.7 points per game, or well under a point per possession. Opponents are shooting just 38.6 percent from the field, and aren’t getting many second chances, either. SIU owns a plus 6.3 margin on the glass.
“I really believe for us to do what we want to do, we’ve got to rebound the ball,” Salukis coach Cindy Stein said. “We can’t give them second or third chances. We’re undersized because of injuries, so we’ve really got to work hard at it.”
SIU’s work ethic was easily discerned Sunday, particularly when contrasted with its opponent. SEMO didn’t appear interested in grabbing 50-50 balls for a good chunk of the day, which helped the Salukis own the boards 49-33.
By securing 17 offensive boards, SIU not only managed 16 points, but extended possessions and kept the RedHawks from being able to run. Making that effort more remarkable was that it was its second game in as many days, when a team could be expected to play with heavy legs.
“Conditioning is huge,” said forward Gabby Walker. “It’s another one of our core concepts. We were tired a couple of times, but we didn’t show it.”
Walker looked stronger than a 40-acre field of onions in the fourth quarter on Sunday, scoring nine of her career-high 17 points over the final 4:54. She’s one of four players averaging in double figures at 12 ppg, behind only fellow seniors Makenzie Silvey (13.3) and Abby Brockmeyer (12.7, 9.7 rebounds).
For now, the Salukis have also appeared to settle on a defined rotation. Freshmen Quierra Love and Adrianna Katcher joined Silvey, Brockmeyer and Caitlin Link in the starting lineup over the weekend. Walker and Payton McCallister, who was magnificent Sunday with five 3-pointers and sound positional defense, are the first ones off the bench.
With injuries having removed a handful of options from the equation for at least a little while, those seven players are likely to shoulder most of the load. If the weekend was any indication, they look capable of handling it.
“We have a really hungry group of players,” Stein said. “They are willing to do what they need to do. They’re very coachable and that’s what we like about this team. We have two big games ahead.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!