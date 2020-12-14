SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try for sweep of OVC opponents

SIU’s work ethic was easily discerned Sunday, particularly when contrasted with its opponent. SEMO didn’t appear interested in grabbing 50-50 balls for a good chunk of the day, which helped the Salukis own the boards 49-33.

By securing 17 offensive boards, SIU not only managed 16 points, but extended possessions and kept the RedHawks from being able to run. Making that effort more remarkable was that it was its second game in as many days, when a team could be expected to play with heavy legs.

“Conditioning is huge,” said forward Gabby Walker. “It’s another one of our core concepts. We were tired a couple of times, but we didn’t show it.”

Walker looked stronger than a 40-acre field of onions in the fourth quarter on Sunday, scoring nine of her career-high 17 points over the final 4:54. She’s one of four players averaging in double figures at 12 ppg, behind only fellow seniors Makenzie Silvey (13.3) and Abby Brockmeyer (12.7, 9.7 rebounds).

For now, the Salukis have also appeared to settle on a defined rotation. Freshmen Quierra Love and Adrianna Katcher joined Silvey, Brockmeyer and Caitlin Link in the starting lineup over the weekend. Walker and Payton McCallister, who was magnificent Sunday with five 3-pointers and sound positional defense, are the first ones off the bench.