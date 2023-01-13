SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to bounce back at UIC

SIU women's basketball team tries to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday when it travels to Chicago for a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference matchup with league newcomer UIC.

The Salukis endured a disastrous second half Wednesday night in a 78-57 league loss at Missouri State, getting outscored 48-19 in losing for the 17th straight year there, dating back to 2006.

Shemera Williams scored 17 points and made six steals in the loss and freshman Jaidynn Mason came off the bench to add 13 points. But SIU made just 23 of 71 shots from the field and was clobbered 62-34 on the boards.

The Flames have posted a 10-6 record overall and are 2-3 in the MVC. Jaida McCloud leads the team with 16.3 ppg and 6.2 rebounds. UIC won just two games last year in its last season in the Horizon League.

This is the first meeting between the programs since 2000. The Salukis won both previous matchups by a combined 33 points.