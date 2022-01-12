SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to earn road wins

Their job done over the New Year’s weekend at home, the SIU women’s basketball team now tries to do what few Missouri Valley Conference teams have done in the early going – earn road wins.

The Salukis travel to Drake on Thursday night to start their yearly Iowa road trip. When most MVC teams not named Missouri State visit Drake and Northern Iowa, they can count on two things: Cold weather and two losses.

SIU hasn’t won a game in the Hawkeye State since the calendar flipped to 2016. It rang in the New Year by dumping Drake 77-67, then came back two days later to stop Northern Iowa 65-60. Since then, it’s been a reverse Bo Derek: 10 games, 10 losses.

So how do these Salukis do what past versions haven’t been able to?

“Time to pick off as many games as you can on the road,” said coach Cindy Stein. “That’s the key to winning a championship in our league. Our experienced players know that, so every game is important. That’s where all your focus has to be.”

In beating Valparaiso 62-52 on Dec. 31 and then knocking off Loyola 63-50 on Jan. 2, SIU played like a veteran team should. It controlled pace, got the ball where it had to go in key moments and strung together multiple stops in the second half to take charge.

And its “super” seniors played like fifth and sixth-year players ought to play. Makenzie Silvey earned MVC Player of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks. Abby Brockmeyer remained a double-double machine and Gabby Walker stayed out of foul trouble, helping the Salukis own the paint.

Can SIU maintain control of the pace and its emotions on foreign floors?

“Our experience has been huge just in the fact that kids don’t live and die with each possession,” Stein said. “You know, I heard our football team talk about their older guys and that you didn’t have to tell them what to do.

“At halftime, the coaches meet outside the locker room before we go talk to the players. Our experienced players have already talked about what they need to do before we can tell them. That’s the plus of having seniors like we have.”

Silvey is leading the team in scoring (15.9 ppg), assists (46) and steals (20), playing the best ball of her career. The same can also be said of Brockmeyer (15.8 ppg, 10.3 rebounds) and Walker (11.7 ppg, 54.5 percent shooting).

The trio is combining to score 70 percent of the team’s points, a stat that at once speaks to the level at which they’re playing and to the need of someone else to step up on the nights when one of the three is off.

Don’t think it hasn’t crossed Stein’s mind. Even on Friday, a couple of days after Missouri State postponed the game, Stein treated it like a game day. They went through normal pregame warmups and then scrimmaged.

“We’re trying to find ways to get better shots for other players,” she said. “There might be a team that someday can take all three of our super seniors out of a game. We have to put our other players in better positions.”

Of the 15 MVC games played this year, road teams have won four. Illinois State swept its Indiana trip last weekend, Northern Iowa clipped Loyola on Sunday and Indiana State upset Drake on Dec. 30.

SIU tries to add its name to that short list Thursday night.

“Any game you can win on the road in this league,” Stein said, “it’s huge.”

