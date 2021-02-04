SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to find confidence, wins

For the SIU women’s basketball team, their attempt to snap a five-game losing streak Friday when Illinois State invades Banterra Center to open a two-game Missouri Valley Conference series comes down to a simple question.
Chicken or egg?
Or to put it in basketball terms, to win games, you have to be confident. To possess confidence, you need wins.
The Salukis (5-7, 2-5) have banked neither since a 69-51 verdict over Evansville on Jan. 2. Going more than a month without a victory is hard in any season. Doing it in this pandemic season, where players are sacrificing more than ever just to play games, is tougher than stopping age’s ravages.
Little wonder then that coach Cindy Stein says her team could really use to get into the win column this weekend.
“You want it as a coach for the kids’ spirit,” she said. “They’re working their butts off and they’re facing a lot of different adversities. This team has stuck together and you want that to pay off so much. You want it for their mental well-being.”
Stein offered up Monday as an example of the Salukis’ want-to. She gave the players the day off after a 55-46 loss at Loyola, followed by a five-hour bus ride home through the night from Chicago.
Instead of taking the day off, several players trekked to the gym to get up shots or work on conditioning. That was followed by good practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, which has the coach hopeful that a breakthrough is imminent.
“Our kids are very invested,” Stein said. “They’re trying to get their rhythm back. I think it’s the sign of a quality team that’s doing everything it can to win games.”
The best part of this week for SIU has been that it’s had all its players available. In a season that’s been constantly interrupted by COVID-19 pauses – three of them for a total of 47 days – that’s no small feat.
The ability to practice 5-on-5 is taken for granted by most teams and coaches. It was rarely there for the Salukis in January, even when they were playing games. At least one player was shelved every day of the month, preventing them from regaining any rhythm that formed in a December stretch where they played four games in nine days.
“It’s hard to get your offense syncing when you’re only partial, so these last two days have been awesome,” Stein said. “We’ve had a lot of energy the last couple of days.”
SIU will need all that energy, not to mention precision, against an opponent that has owned them the last three years. The Redbirds (9-3, 6-3) have scored six straight wins over the Salukis, often doing so with stifling defense. Even in the last game SIU won over Illinois State, which was in February 2017, it struggled to a 57-48 verdict.
How do the Salukis find a way to consistently score the ball against a team which has shown the ability to shut down offense-challenged teams like them?
It comes down to the age-old question of chicken vs. egg.
“We have to control our anxiousness,” Stein said. “We’ve gotten out of sync and rushed things. Illinois State is a talented team. This won’t be an easy game, but I think our kids are ready for it.”