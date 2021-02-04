SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to find confidence, wins

“Our kids are very invested,” Stein said. “They’re trying to get their rhythm back. I think it’s the sign of a quality team that’s doing everything it can to win games.”

The best part of this week for SIU has been that it’s had all its players available. In a season that’s been constantly interrupted by COVID-19 pauses – three of them for a total of 47 days – that’s no small feat.

The ability to practice 5-on-5 is taken for granted by most teams and coaches. It was rarely there for the Salukis in January, even when they were playing games. At least one player was shelved every day of the month, preventing them from regaining any rhythm that formed in a December stretch where they played four games in nine days.

“It’s hard to get your offense syncing when you’re only partial, so these last two days have been awesome,” Stein said. “We’ve had a lot of energy the last couple of days.”

SIU will need all that energy, not to mention precision, against an opponent that has owned them the last three years. The Redbirds (9-3, 6-3) have scored six straight wins over the Salukis, often doing so with stifling defense. Even in the last game SIU won over Illinois State, which was in February 2017, it struggled to a 57-48 verdict.