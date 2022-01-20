SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis use defense to get past Illinois State

CARBONDALE — Leading up to Thursday night’s game with Missouri Valley Conference leader Illinois State, SIU coach Cindy Stein spoke of the need for her team to be on top of their game defensively.

Did the Salukis listen?

How about a 56-47 win in which they held the Redbirds 21 points under their per-game average while quashing one of the nation’s best shooting offenses?

Illinois State (9-8, 5-1) walked into Banterra Center as the 12th-best field goal percentage team (46.6) and the 20th-best 3-point shooting team (36.5).

Its numbers after 40 minutes against SIU? Not nearly that good. Try 37.5 percent from the field and just 2 of 8 on 3-pointers. There were some clean looks, particularly in the first quarter, that went begging, but a good chunk of that was simply shots being contested by a defense that seemed to be there on every catch.

“The biggest emphasis in practice was staying under them,” said guard Makenzie Silvey. “On cuts, on drives, on everything. We know they’re a good offensive rebounding team and we struggled with that a little bit.

“But I think we’re one of the best defensive teams in the Valley and our goal is to always hold opponents under their average. We wanted to rebound and contest every shot, and I thought we did that pretty successfully.”

The Salukis (9-6, 4-1) did it as well as it could be done against reigning MVC Player of the Week DeAnna Wilson. The 6-2 forward came into town averaging a team-high 14.8 on 53 percent shooting. She left the building with no points and three rebounds over 20 minutes.

Walling off the bucket and limiting 3-point attempts against an opponent that was hitting nearly 47 percent from the arc in conference play virtually assured a win on an evening when SIU sputtered at times to get its offense going.

Silvey made just 5 of 16 shots, although it’s hard to downgrade a 15-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance. Her six assists were two more than the Redbirds managed as a team.

And Gabby Walker played only 16 minutes before fouling out, leaving with 4:58 left in the game and finishing with nine points. But Abby Brockmeyer more than made up for Walker’s limited numbers with a game-high 21 points on 11 shot attempts, plus nine rebounds and three assists.

“We knew they’d been playing well, but we knew we could beat them,” Brockmeyer said. “We knew they had a good 3-point shooter and a good post but we threw them off their games. That’s what helped us win.”

So did sophomore Adrianna Katcher, who played a key role off the bench. Soaking up nearly 22 minutes, Katcher scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds. Katcher had six points in the second quarter, when the Salukis used a 15-8 burst to establish a 25-18 halftime lead.

And even when Walker was able to get some court time, Katcher was out there, too.

“AJ did a great job,” Stein said. “Gabby’s a big part of our offense, but AJ came in and made a difference. She was doing such a good job defensively that the eight points were a bonus.”

SIU essentially sealed the outcome in the first 3:36 of the third quarter, ripping off nine straight points for a 34-18 lead on Brockmeyer’s layup. Even though the Salukis managed just one field goal over the game’s final 6:43, they never let the lead slip under the final margin.

It was a victory for defense.

“I don’t think it was the best game we’ve played or the prettiest game, but we gritted it out,” Stein said. “We played hard and we found ways to win.”

DAWG BITES

Mary Crompton and Maya Wong scored 12 points for Illinois State, while JuJu Redmond added 11. But Crompton, who came into the night canning nearly 41 percent on 3-pointers, made only 1 of 7. … Another key stat: SIU’s 17-1 advantage in second-chance points. The night was symbolized by the last play of the third quarter, when Brockmeyer ripped down Silvey’s missed 3 and put it back as the horn blared for a 45-31 advantage. … The Salukis stay home Saturday to host Bradley (3-12, 0-6) at 2 p.m.

