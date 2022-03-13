 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Women’s Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis will find out WNIT opponent on Monday

SIU forward Abby Brockmeyer (25) goes to the basket past Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) during the fourth quarter of the MVC Tournament semifinal at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday in Moline. The Salukis would lose 50-42.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU was officially welcomed to the Women’s NIT on Sunday afternoon, but it won’t find out its first round opponent, date, site or tip time until Monday around 1 p.m.

The selection committee selected its 64-team field Sunday night, but won’t release the matchups until the next day. An SIU spokesman said after Saturday’s 50-42 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals that the school anticipates getting a first round home game.

The Salukis won the MVC regular season title but weren’t able to secure the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tourney. By rule, they were assured of the WNIT bid. Their first game will be either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

SIU went 21-9 in coach Cindy Stein’s final season and featured the MVC’s Player of the Year in super-senior Abby Brockmeyer, who averaged a double-double. Super-senior guard Makenzie Silvey is eight points away from becoming the first 2,000-point scorer in program history.

Drake and Northern Iowa were also selected as at-large entrants for the WNIT. UNI lost 50-48 to Illinois State in Sunday’s MVC title game, surrendering a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The 34 at-large teams include two programs with losing records from TV leagues, 14-17 Minnesota and 14-18 Vanderbilt.

Murray State, which will join the MVC next year, got an at-large bid from the Ohio Valley Conference after posting a 22-9 mark.

