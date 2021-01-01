SIU Women's Basketball | Shorthanded Salukis down Aces in MVC opener

“I don’t remember when we were told, but we knew we weren’t going to have them,” Stein said. “That’s how we prepared to play.”

Making matters tougher for SIU was that sixth woman Gabby Walker, who scored in double figures the previous four games, endured a 2 for 12, 4-point game in a rare turn as a starter.

But after the Purple Aces’ A’Niah Griffin banged in a 3-pointer with 6:44 left in the third quarter to give her team a 25-24 edge, the Salukis found traction on offense. It was an unlikely source who supplied the spark.

Pudlowski, who entered Friday with double-figure performances in just two of her 88 career games, converted a layup, two foul shots and a putback in a 72-second span for a 30-25 advantage at the 4:35 mark.

“What I love about her is that she embraces any role you give her,” Stein said. “She’s a physical player and at that point in the game, that’s what we needed.”

Prior to Pudlowski’s spurt, SIU was 10 of 42 from the field, missing open layups and 3s seemingly at will. Over the last 15:47, it canned 12 of 24, including 7 of 13 from the 3-point line.